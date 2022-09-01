Team Hatchett

Team Hatchett won the 6.0 tennis Championship defeating fellow Purchase Area Team Huish in the championship match over the weekend in Bowling Green. Team Sheridan finished runner-up in 7.0 division. Team Hatchett is, from left, Devin Haneline, Chelsea Hartmann, Kelly Hatchett, Heidi VanAmerigen, Josh Morris, Marta Elliott, Pierre Middleton and Krista Hatchett. Team Hatchett plays in the Sectional Championships in Rome, Georgia Sept.30- Oct. 2.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DEVIN HANELINE

This past weekend in Bowling Green, KY, three local teams from Purchase Area Tennis Association advanced to the state championship in the 18’s and Over Mixed Doubles State Championships. Team Hatchett won the 6.0 Championship defeating fellow Purchase Area Team Huish in the championship match. Team Sheridan finished runner-up in 7.0 division falling to Lexington in the championship match. Team Hatchett will represent Kentucky at the Sectional Championships in Rome, Georgia September 30- October 2

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In