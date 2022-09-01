This past weekend in Bowling Green, KY, three local teams from Purchase Area Tennis Association advanced to the state championship in the 18’s and Over Mixed Doubles State Championships. Team Hatchett won the 6.0 Championship defeating fellow Purchase Area Team Huish in the championship match. Team Sheridan finished runner-up in 7.0 division falling to Lexington in the championship match. Team Hatchett will represent Kentucky at the Sectional Championships in Rome, Georgia September 30- October 2
Team Hatchett to represent Kentucky at Sectional Championships
- BY SUN STAFF sports@paducahsun.com
