Over the weekend, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs hosted their McCracken County Early Bird Softball Tournament at Baptist Health Field. With local and out-of-state teams participating, it was an action-packed tournament filled with natural talent on the diamond.
The tournament kicked off on Friday night as the Lady Mustangs hosted Carbondale’s Lady Terriers and the No. 1 ranked Daviess County Lady Panthers.
In the first game, the McCracken County crew defeated Carbondale in five innings, 14-0. The Lady Mustangs hit three home runs during the matchup courtesy of Izzy Story, Ally Hutchins, and Ariel Fox. The team finished with five doubles and zero strikeouts.
Annie White dominated in the pitching circle for the Mustangs. The junior went all five innings, throwing 61 pitches and striking out six while allowing one hit and zero runs in her outing.
During the night’s second game, the Lady Mustangs defeated the No. 1 Daviess County Lady Panthers, 8-0. Hutchins remained stoic in the pitching circle, going seven innings on 134 pitches. The junior hurler allowed six hits, zero runs, and struck out 15.
Against Daviess, McCracken County added to their season home run total when White hit a missile to left field. The Lady Stangs finished with eight runs and 11 hits in the victory.
Friday, March 25 Graves County 12, Goreville (IL) 1The Lady Eagles faced Goreville at Marshall County’s field on Friday night during the Early Bird Tournament. Graves County defeated Goreville with Anna Rogers in the pitching circle in six innings. On 107 pitches, Rogers struck out 15, allowing three hits and one run.
Ginger Martin led the Eagles with three hits and four RBIs. In addition, Martin collected two doubles in four at-bats.
During the top of the sixth inning, the Lady Eagles plated six runs. The high-scoring inning kicked off when Anna Davis, Abbey Williams, and Gwen Munsell had back-to-back singles. The inning continued to favor Graves County as Ellie Davis, Martin, and Taylor Woods jumped in on the offensive action to make it 12-1.
Saturday, March 26 Graves County 5, Carbondale (IL) 0
Martin and Davis continued to shine for Graves County during the Saturday matchup against Carbondale. Both collected two hits and one RBI in the 5-0 win. The Lady Eagles kept a 2-0 lead going into the top of the seventh, where they plated three runs in the victory.
Bailey Wimsatt threw for Graves County in the circle and dominated against the Lady Terriers. Wimsatt struck out 15 in seven innings, allowing zero runs and two hits on 124 pitches. She also collected one of the team’s six hits against Carbondale.
Marshall County 7, Carbondale (IL) 4The Lady Marshals defeated Carbondale with heavy offense, collecting 10 hits in the win. Pursley, Chloe Coursey, and Henson led the team with two hits each. The win was all hands on deck with every member of the Marshall County squad getting a chance to assist in the victory.
Tia Thorpe and Darnall worked the pitching circle for the Lady Marshals. Thorpe went four innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out one. Darnall finished the game, working two innings while allowing six hits and giving up one run.
McCracken County 14, Goreville (IL) 1McCracken County defeated Goreville with home run power and Anna Kate Hawes in the pitching circle. The Lady Mustangs continued to show how offensively talented they are as Hutchins, Story, and Zoe Smithson added to their home run totals this season.
In the first inning, the Lady Mustangs scored 14 runs and did not allow Goreville to score until the top of the fourth inning.
Ellie Shoulders led her team with four hits, three RBIs, and one show-stopping triple.
Hawes went five innings, striking out nine while allowing one hit and one run.
Daviess County 3, Marshall County 1On Saturday afternoon, the Lady Marshals fell to the visiting Daviess County Lady Panthers.
Despite keeping Daviess County off the board until the bottom of the fifth inning, Marshall County could not hold the No. 1 team at bay.
Marshall County collected two hits in the loss from Layla McDowell and Chevelle Henson.
The lone run for the Lady Marshals came in the top of the fifth inning as Charley Pursley scored on an error by the Lady Panthers.
Gracelyn Darnall worked the pitching circle for Marshall County. Darnall threw six innings, allowing six hits and three runs on 86 pitches.
She struck out one in her outing.
Graves County 8, Massac County (IL) 4In the 8-4 win against Massac County, Rogers returned to the pitching circle and struck out 10 while allowing three hits and four runs. The hurler also tallied one hit, one run, and two RBIs in the win.
The Lady Eagles jumped on the board early and kept a 4-0 lead until the top of the fourth when Massac County scored three runs.
However, that did not ruin Graves County’s momentum, as they scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a solid lead.
Graves County collected four doubles in the win against the Lady Patriots from Brooklyn Cole, Martin, Davis, and Rogers. On 11 hits, the Eagles scored eight runs and added eight more RBIs to their season total.
Daviess County 9, Goreville (IL) 0With three heavy hurlers in the pitching circle, the Lady Panthers defeated Goreville, 9-0.
The trio of Alexis Jackson, Sophia Cain, and Alyssa Rhineburger went seven innings on 78 pitches combined. Jackson went four innings, striking out five. Cain threw two innings, striking out four, and Rhineburger finished the game on six pitches.
The Lady Panthers collected six hits in the victory.
