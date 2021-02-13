DRAFFENVILLE — The consistency in all four quarters along with unselfishness on offense gave the University Heights Blazers the 75-61 victory over the Marshall County Marshals on Saturday night.
Four of the five starters for University Heights (4-6) finished in double-figure scoring.
The unselfishness showed itself in the playing of senior William Bryan, who had 14 points but had multiple assists that could have been potential points for himself.
“At the start of the season we were thinking a lot,” Bryan said. “We were getting in our head. Now we are just playing and having fun, and that’s why we are playing so good right now.”
Senior DJ Quarles led UHA in scoring with 24 points after a strong first quarter and then an outstanding second half, where he put up 17 points. Fellow senior Amari McGee added 22 points.
With COVID-19, University Heights has not gotten to play much, and head coach Grant Shouse is just happy to have them able to get on a court and compete.
“It’s been difficult,” Shouse said. “We’ve stopped and started about three different times, I believe. That’s never easy. We were off all week. We played (last) Saturday. We didn’t practice or anything and played again today mainly to get a game. Very appreciative of Marshall County of hosting us today.”
For the Marshals (3-6) it was a tale of two halves.
They were able to go stride for stride with the Blazers in the first half and even had the lead going into the half at 36-35.
Sophomore Cole Mills had a big first half for Marshall County, recording 18 of his 24 points then.
It was after the half that the roles switched, and UHA had the offense going and Marshall County seemed to have a hard time getting back on track.
The defense for UHA had kicked up and the turnovers for the Marshals started to increase as the third frame continued.
Marshall County had multiple shots close to the rim that just would not fall, and the Blazers seemed to make every shot a tough one.
The Marshals in the second half had great 3-point looks, but could not get them to connect.
The Blazers went on a 6-0 run late in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
UHA 18 17 25 15 — 75
MC 15 21 17 8 — 61
UHA: KJ Grump 13, DJ Quarles 24, A. McGee 22, W. Bryan 14, Q. Quarles 2.
Marshall County: Q. Smith 10, K. Driver 10, C. Mills 24, C. Schroader 3, B. Miller 1, L. Davis 7, J. Stokes 1, C. Ive 3, R. Smith 2.
