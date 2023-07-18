OWESPTS-07-18-23 UK TAKEAWAYS

Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, laughs with players Antonio Reeves, middle, and Jordan Burks after the Wildcats’ victory in the GLOBL JAM finale Sunday in Toronto.

 UK Athletics

Kentucky fans got a chance to enjoy a championship in July as the Wildcats, representing Team USA, went to Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre and won all four of its games at the 2023 GLOBL JAM to earn a gold medal.

The event featured games against FIBA U23 teams from Germany, Canada and Africa, with the Cats earning a 81-73 win over Germany, 93-69 win over Canada, a 104-92 win over BAL Select (Team Africa) and an 89-72 win over Canada in the gold medal game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In