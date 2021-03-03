Pairings for the 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 and the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 basketball tournaments will be revealed at 11 a.m. (CT) March 10 when the annual Sweet 16 Draw Show is televised by The CW Lexington.
Both tournaments will be held at Rupp Arena, with the 103rd installment of the Boys Sweet 16 taking place March 31-April 3, followed by the 60th Girls Sweet 16 on April 7-10. Ticket availability will be limited in light of COVID-19 attendance restrictions, with more information available in the coming days.
Each game of the boys and girls Sweet 16 will be webcast live at khsaa.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network. By purchasing a month pass to the NFHS Network, fans can watch all 30 games of the girls and boys Sweet 16 for $10.99 along with every live and on-demand broadcast by the KHSAA and the more than 45 participating state associations.
Brackets with official pairings will be available on the KHSAA/Riherds.com Scoreboard and the basketball home page at KHSAA.org following the conclusion of the draw show.
