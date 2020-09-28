SOCCERIn a rare Sunday afternoon road match at Elizabethtown Sportspark in the Bruin Classic, the McCracken County Mustangs got a last-second goal from Dylan Deweese — a header on an assist from Jaxon Miller — to down Elizabethtown 1-0.
Less than a minute remained on the clock before the timely goal.
Mustangs keeper Gavin O’Donley finished with four saves, while the Mustangs outshot E’town 12-6 (and 6-3 on-goal).
The Mustangs are now 6-1-1 on the year after opening the 2020 season with a 5-0 loss at Daviess County on Sept. 7.
The Panthers, meanwhile, had won seven-straight after opening their 2020 season with a 3-0 loss at home to St. Xavier.
Tigers, Lady Tigers fall in All ‘A’In Frankfort, the Murray Lady Tigers fell to Bethlehem 8-0 in the 2020 All ‘A’ State semifinals, and then the Tigers fell at the same spot in the afternoon — 10-0 to Louisville Collegiate.
The Lady Tigers (5-5) were riding a four-game winning streak, while the Tigers (7-2) were on a seven-game winning streak.
CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday in Bowling Green at Ephram White Park, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs wrangled in a first-place team finish against Greenwood, Bowling Green, Webster County, Barren County, Butler County and Franklin-Simpson — running in the Warren East Raider Twilight 5000 Gold race.
Senior Maggie Aydt paced all runners with a 19:40.0 for medalist honors, while senior Kirstin Barks (12th, 22:46.9), senior Abbie Farmer (14th, 23:01.8), senior Emma Newton (16th, 23:10.8) and senior Samantha Becker (19th, 23:38.7) all helped round out with top-20 performances (of 60 runners).
The Mustangs finished fourth overall behind Greenwood, Bowling Green and Webster County, with sophomore Jeremiah Grogan (12th, 18:08.1), sophomore Jake Crittendon (19th, 18:28.1), freshman Corbin Knight (23rd, 18:44.2) and freshman Thomas Newton (25th, 18:48.3) were all in the top-30. Freshman Caleb Joyce finished 37th out of 78 runners with a 19:48.5.
Marshall County Invite sees starsTwo weeks into the KHSAA cross country season, the Marshall County Marshals and the Graves County Lady Eagles have made their mark — after each secured a team title in this past Saturday’s vaunted Marshall County Invitational in Draffenville.
Junior Cade Flatt (first; 7:57.28), sophomore Ethan McCarty (second; 8:04.96) and junior Samuel Lanham (fifth; 8:30.68) easily paced the Marshals, who outpaced Austin Cavanaugh (third; 8:11.09) and the second-place Trigg County Wildcats by nearly 14 seconds of average time, and nearly one minute and 10 seconds of team times.
Senior Stella Mapes (second; 10:38.82), freshman Emma Madding (third; 10:46.73) and junior Audrey Lamb (fifth; 11:09.91) set the tone for the Lady Eagles, who had to stave off the senior-led Lady Marshals for first place. Presley Jezik notched the top team time with a 10:30.62, while Audra Fite (fourth; 10:53.36) and Gabbi Lovett (ninth; 11:45.97).
Calloway County senior Ainsley Smith, running as an individual, took the crown with a 9:56.77 (a 3:59/K pace), topping Crittenden County senior Kate Keller (also running as an individual; 10:24.14) — who took second. Jezik’s time was third-best in the field.
BOYS
Place Name School Finish Pace Grade
1 Cade Flatt Marshall County 7:57.28 3:11 K 11
2 Ethan McCarty Marshall County 8:04.96 3:14 K 10
3 Austin Cavanaugh Trigg County 8:11.09 3:16 K 10
4 Daniel Puckett Calloway County 8:15.38 3:18 K 10
5 Samuel Lanham Marshall County 8:30.68 3:24 K 11
6 Jake Taylor Paducah Tilghman 8:37.40 3:27 K 12
7 Levi Dugger Graves County 8:41.57 3:29 K 12
8 Dominic Cashion Calloway County 8:46.26 3:31 K 10
9 Aaron Smith Graves County 8:50.07 3:32 K 10
10 Riley Thompson Trigg County 8:52.98 3:33 K 9
11 Eli Maggart Calloway County 8:53.67 3:33 K 12
12 River Oliver Trigg County 8:54.53 3:34 K 9
13 Marshall Jenkins Trigg County 8:55.66 3:34 K 11
14 Tray Madding Graves County 9:00.52 3:36 K 9
15 Kaleb Gamble Hop. County Central 9:01.17 3:36 K 12
16 Brendan Harper Hop. County Central 9:08.09 3:39 K 11
17 Grant Shrader Fort Campbell 9:09.29 3:40 K 11
18 Alex Pendley Madisonville-NH 9:12.33 3:41 K 11
19 Logan Davis Graves County 9:14.59 3:42 K 10
20 Machi Davidson Livingston Central 9:14.91 3:42 K 9
GIRLS
Place Name School Finish Pace Grade
1 Ainsley Smith Calloway County 9:56.77 3:59 K 12
2 Kate Keller Crittenden County 10:24.14 4:10 K 12
3 Presley Jezik Marshall County 10:30.62 4:12 K 12
4 Bella Swain Calloway County 10:38.20 4:15 K 11
5 Stella Mapes Graves County 10:38.82 4:16 K 12
6 Madeline Strenge Paducah Tilghman 10:41.28 4:17 K 12
7 Gabby Ault St. Mary 10:42.86 4:17 K 7
8 Emma Madding Graves County 10:46.73 4:19 K 9
9 Audra Fite Marshall County 10:53.36 4:21 K 12
10 McKayden McClure Fulton County 10:59.41 4:24 K 8
11 Audrey Lamb Graves County 11:09.91 4:28 K 11
12 Brooklyn Smith Calloway County 11:11.65 4:29 K 8
13 Emma Cogbill Fort Campbell 11:16.90 4:31 K 11
14 Alicia Durfee Paducah Tilghman 11:21.39 4:33 K 10
15 Riley Brame Trigg County 11:25.94 4:34 K 9
16 Dede Barbee Trigg County 11:26.33 4:35 K 12
17 Kimberly Hoover Dawson Springs 11:28.31 4:35 K 9
18 Gabbi Lovett Marshall County 11:45.97 4:42 K 12
19 Alexandra Stearns Fort Campbell 11:59.46 4:48 K 10
20 Christina Ivy Graves County 12:02.20 4:49 K 9
denotes individual run
BOYS GOLF
2020 Boys First Region Golf Tournament Tee Times
Murray Country Club
Monday, Sept. 28
Hole No. 1
8:30 a.m. — Peyton Toon (Tilghman), Kyle Crady (Murray), Avery Belt (Crittenden), Lukin Rodgers (Graves)
8:45 — Ben LeBuhn (Tilghman), Tucker Blane (Murray), Evan Belt (Crittenden), Wyat Gills (Graves)
9 — Whitson McNeill (Tilghman), Jonah Morgan (Murray), Jeremiah Foster (Crittenden), Grant Phillips (Graves)
9:15 — AJ Armstrong (Tilghman), Jack Epperson (Murray), Landen Crider (Crittenden), Maddux O’Guinn (Graves)
9:30 — Jack Butts (Tilghman), Grant Whitaker (Murray), Sammy Greenwell (Crittenden), Kobe Allen (Graves)
9:45 — Preston Futrell (Marshall), Palmer Sims (St. Mary), Tyler Dew (McCracken), Greyson Grissom (Trigg)
10 — David Jack Morris (Marshall), Cade Fleming (St. Mary), Abe Dumes (McCracken), Haydon Reynolds (Trigg)
10:15 — Trey Wall (Marshall), Luke Wilson (St. Mary), Camryn Beatty (McCracken), Trey Carr (Trigg)
10:30 — Camdyn McLeod (Marshall), Peyton Purvis (St. Mary), Davis Vessels (McCracken), Ty Butts (Trigg)
10:45 — Jay Nimmo (Marshall), Rocco Zakutney (St. Mary), Garrett Rikel (McCracken), Hunter Reynolds (Trigg)
Hole No. 10
8:30 a.m. — Dawson Hicks (CFS), Will Jackson (Fulton)
8:45 — Bryce Cary (CFS), Ben Roberts (Fulton)
9 — Brady Fletcher (CFS), Max Gibbs (Fulton), Machi Davidson (Livingston)
9:15 — Andrew Dunning (CFS), Ian Lucy (Fulton), David Grant (Livingston)
9:30 — Hayden Engler (CFS), Seth Jones (Fulton), Gavyn Walker (Hickman)
9:45 — Micah Koenecke (Calloway), Cole Owens (Ballard), Evan Oliver (Carlisle), Cannon Littlejohn (Caldwell)
10 — Caleb Ticknor (Calloway), Josh Adams (Ballard), Clayton Latham (Carlisle), Camden McGregor (Caldwell)
10:15 — Tanner Crouch (Calloway), Jake Miller (Ballard), Kannon Bowles (Carlisle), Ryan Hammett (Caldwell)
10:30 — Aidan Poston (Calloway), Dustin Howle (Ballard), Blake Elder (Carlisle), Collin Whittington (Caldwell)
10:45 — Kesean Galbreath (Mayfield), Blaine Dowdy (Ballard), Zack Miller (Carlisle), Austin Crick (Caldwell)
BOYS BASKETBALL
On Sept. 30 at the Paducah Expo Center, high school basketball gets fired up — thanks to the Four Rivers Fall Exposure Camp.
The four-court event center will play host to nearly 80 student-athletes from near the Paducah area...all of which were nominated by high school coaches that will be in attendance.
Among the talent college coaches will be scouting:
Landon Zurliene, 6’4”, Fairfield H.S., Fairfield, Illinois — Offer: Quincy, Rend Lake CC; Interest: VMI, Trevecca, McKendree
Grant Whitaker, 6’4”, Murray High School — Offer: Kennesaw State; Interest: Belmont, others
Reece Johnson, 6’0”, Benton, Illinois — Interest: Rend Lake
Ben Maki, 6’7”, Ballard Memorial — Interest: Belmont, UT Martin
Ian Hart, 6’7”, McCracken County — Offer: Bryant; Interest: Belmont, Marshall, Evansville
Nickolas Wasilewski, 6’5”, Jackson, Missouri — Interest: SEMO, University of Cal-Riverside, U. of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Dequin Donlow (2020), Ballard Memorial — Interest: Kaskaskia, John A Logan, SIC
Jaxson Banks, 6’5”, Bowling Green H.S. — Interest: Centre
Isaiah Mason, 6’5”, Bowling Green H.S. — Interest: NKU, EKU, Morehead State, SIU (2021 “Mr. Basketball” candidate)
Eli Brown, 6’3”, Paducah Tilghman — Interest: Ala. Huntsville, Trevecca, Olney Central, U. West Fla., John A. Logan, Rend Lake
Turner Buttry, 5’11”, Bowling Green H.S. — Interest: EKU, Tusculum
Gary Weaver, 6’4”, Owensboro Catholic — Interest: Centre, Lipscomb, Coastal Carolina
Ji Webb, 6’6”, Owensboro Catholic — Interest: Saint Louis University
Noah Dumas, 5’10”, McCracken County — Interest: Shawnee, Kaskaskia
Brant Brower, 6’3”, McCracken County — Interest: Transylvania
Ty Price, 5’11”, Warren East — Interest: New Mexico State, Western Michigan
Jackson Midyett, 6’1”, Hickman County — Interest: Asbury, Union TN
Dre Scott, 6’5”, Pinckneyville, Illinois — Interest: Illinois College, Idaho University, John A Logan, Rend Lake
Eli Finley, 6’0”, Calloway County — Interest: Liberty, Barry University
Kenneth Swincher, 5’11”, Louisville Atherton — Interest: Asbury, Manchester
Other top players in their respected areas
Brian Griffith, 5’10”, Owensboro Catholic
Jack McCune, 6’4”, McCracken County
Jacobi Huddleston, 6’7”, Bowling Green H.S.
Blake Elder, 6’6”, Carlisle County
Curtis Lin, 6’0”, Bowling Green H.S.
Trace Flanary, 6’4”, Bowling Green H.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.