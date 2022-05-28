The 2022 Steve Prohm Basketball Camps announced the summer schedule with three different weeks of fun for boys and girls of all ages. The first camp is a youth-camp for ages 7-17 (June 6-9) with a cost of $195 per camper. The camp starts each day at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The next session (June 13-16) is for ages 5-7, and has a cost of $95 per camper. The day begins at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The final camp week (July 25-28) is for children age 7 to those entering the seventh grade and the cost per camper is $195. To sign up email Jack Seltsam at jselstam@murraystate.edu.

