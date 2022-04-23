The McCracken County Lady Mustangs basketball team is excited to announce the 2022 McCracken County Lady Mustangs Basketball Camp. The camp is for girls entering grades K-8 and will be held on Monday, June 6 through Wednesday, June 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information or to sign up contact head coach Scott Sivills at SCOTT.SIVILLS@MCCRACKEN.KYSCHOOLS.US.

