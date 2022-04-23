The McCracken County Lady Mustangs basketball team is excited to announce the 2022 McCracken County Lady Mustangs Basketball Camp. The camp is for girls entering grades K-8 and will be held on Monday, June 6 through Wednesday, June 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information or to sign up contact head coach Scott Sivills at SCOTT.SIVILLS@MCCRACKEN.KYSCHOOLS.US.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lady Comets First Region All "A" title over Murray friday night
- State funds $46 million for McCracken roads, $5.3 for Barkley
- Vikings beat Falcons in All "A" title game 7-6
- Blue Tornado to defend Kentucky 2A Championship title
- Arrests lead to seizure of $250K of illegal drugs
- Second turkey season weekend more hunter friendly
- GOOD HUNTING, FISHING TIMES
- Snakes back in business, stoking the same old fear
- April is Kids Garden Month (Part 2)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.