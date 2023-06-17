Walking into Mayfield High School’s gym this week felt more like late February or early March, not mid June. At least, that’s what the level of competition on the basketball court portrayed.
The Mayfield Cardinals wrapped up the 2023 Seay Motors Summer Shootout on Friday, an 83-game, 26-school, five-day, action packed tournament.
“We are lucky to have supporters in our community like Seay Motors,” Mayfield head coach Payton Croft said. “Those guys made this tournament happen, we thank them and all of the other business that support us throughout the year.”
“But, it was really cool to be able to host a tournament like this, it allows our kids to play at home and allows us to see other area talent and allows kids to just play some basketball.”
Local schools including Mayfield, Graves County, Murray, Marshall County, Paducah Tilghman, Livingston Central, St. Mary, Carlisle County, Ballard Memorial, and Massac County competed against each other as well as some out of town teams from Illinois and Tennessee.
And while the games might not have meant anything towards regular season records and chances at state titles, each game was played like a title was on the line.
“The main objective for our kids coming back is understanding that we got our program to a certain level and it’s up to this upcoming years team to continue at that level,” Croft said. “We know the work that’s got to be put in and I’m not shy of work, so I wanted to make sure our kids were playing their hardest because every game is an opportunity to get better.”
A lot of First Region opponents entered the gym throughout the week and while it would have been easy for each coach to scout out the upcoming talent and get ready for the season, Croft said his focus was just on making sure his kids were improving.
“We really have from July until December to figure out our weaknesses, pinpoint them and work on fixing them,” Croft said. “We have individual goals for every kid, but a lot of those kids also play football, so having this tournament was good to see where we are at before they really start their football conditioning.”
