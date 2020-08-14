Summer’s heat can warm the bite of striped fish

These mid-summer days bring conditions on the big waters of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley that give pin-striped fish a greater share of the spotlight.
White bass and their smaller cousins, yellow bass, can be highly active and, in some cases, far more apparent this time of year with water temperatures at or near their annual high point. At the same time, a couple of varieties of fish that get more angler attention — crappie and black bass, especially — become tougher to catch.
A bulge in white and yellow bass prominence and the downturn in prospects for black bass and crappie makes it easier for fishermen to embrace the former species. Whatever is biting can be the favorite of the moment.
What can make these two linear-striped fish the happening thing is the way they feed in summer conditions. They are voracious feeders on shad and other minnows. Hot weather movements of schools of these baitfish draws the attention of predatory schools of white bass and yellow bass.
Foraging stripes commonly ambush schools of shad and minnows along channel edges and other structural features in open water of the main lakes. This time of summer, baitfish schools often are found making moves toward the bays and shallow water, and marauding stripes often follow and hit them along secondary creek channels as the shad and minnows move up.
Anglers are typically more successful in catching white bass and yellow bass right where these predators seek out their prey. Channel edges and underwater points are typical baitfish ambush spots for stripes — and the same places are typical stripe ambush spots for anglers.
Periods of increased power generation at the lakes’ big dams result in increased current flow. That, in turn, pushes more baitfish over lake structures where stripes feed. The more current, typically, the better the “bite.” It activates white and yellow bass.
Virtually any lure that represents a small baitfish can work to catch these fish. Long-established favorites are in-line spinners in about ¼-ounce varieties, lead-bodies tailspin lures, jigging spoons and lipless crankbaits and other vibrating lures. White bass will hit many types of bass fishing lures, however, and bait like live minnows is another alternative.
Many anglers using lures find best results by yo-yoing, that is, casting and allowing the lure to go all the way to bottom, “feeling” it down. Then, with a sweep of the rod, the lure is lifting abruptly from bottom, and reeling propels it along — only to be stopped and allowed to drop again.
With this hop-go-and-stop retrieve, more bites are often provoked. Stripes can hit vigorously at any time, but anglers find many bites are triggered when lures are swept up or dropped.
Another favorite phenomenon is when stripes follow baitfish from below, herd them vulnerably to the surface, then slash into the school to gobble individuals right at the top of the water column. This action is traditionally called fishing “the jumps” when the surface comes alive with fleeing minnows and attacking white bass.
Fishermen chasing the jumps often chunk smaller bass topwater lures into the fray, but most kinds of lures that run from just sub-surface on down to moderate depths can work for stripes feeding in those circumstances.
Surface feeding sprees are scarce compared to past decades. White bass numbers in particular are generally believed to be much declined from more golden stripe times. In the 2000s, there have been periods when anglers have been concerned about lower populations of shad and other minnows.
Of late, however, most fishermen are reporting an apparent blooming of the baitfish stocks. If the past decline of white bass as well as infrequency of surface feeding are related to leaner crops of shad and minnows, a significant increase in the same could bode well for future fishing.
•••
Kentucky’s traditional squirrel season, opening Saturday, brings about the least exclusive hunting opportunities of all the state’s game pursuits.
The statewide season, this year Aug. 15-Nov. 13 and Nov. 16-Feb. 28, is applicable virtually anywhere that is legally and practically huntable with any prospects of the presence of gray or fox squirrels. That is, if a location has at least a few trees, it is probably squirrel habitat to some extent.
Woodlots and forested land with plenty of hardwoods, of course, are preferred. Oaks, hickories and other species of mast-producing trees largely guarantee that there will be significant populations of squirrels present.
Private land is great for those with ownership or permission to hunt granted. Obviously, all hunters need rights or permission to hunt any private land. If you have got neither, that’s trespassing. All who are not exempted need a hunting license to hunt, but a license does not provide land access.
Fortunately, however, far western Kentucky has plenty of public land on which squirrel hunting is not only possible, but in fact the resources are good to excellent.
There are more than a dozen public-accessed wildlife management areas in far western Kentucky. These, managed by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources, all are open for squirrel hunting. Most are open under statewide regulations, but some have site-specific rules and season dates.
Detailed information on the individual WMAs is available at the website www.fw.ky.gov under the click-on headings of “Hunting” and “Public Land Info.”
Two nearby state WMAs also now are open for primitive camping at designated areas: Ballard WMA near Monkey’s Eyebrow and West Kentucky WMA near Grahamville. Squirrel camp, anyone?
There are oodles of squirrel hunting opportunities as well as camping options on federally managed woodlands in the Land Between the Lakes national recreation area. State regulations (both Kentucky and Tennessee) apply there with season date tweaks appropriate to the LBL. Also, hunters in the federal area must have LBL Hunter Use Permits.
See information of LBL squirrel hunting (as well as that for other hunting options) at www.landbetweenthelakes.us under headers for “Things to do,” recreation and hunting.
•••
By way of reminder, don’t hold Oct. 17-18 open on your calendar to take in the Fort Massac Encampment at Metropolis, Illinois, this year. It won’t be happening.
The annual festival at Fort Massac State Park along with its displays of historical and outdoorsy crafts, military re-enactments and tactical demonstrations has been canceled because of perceived risk of COVID-19 transmissions.
It is not so much that the 18th century-replicating campers pose a hazard as it is that crowds of visitors could stretch the limits of social distancing restrictions.
