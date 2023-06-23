For the past three days, high school girls basketball teams from across the area and surrounding states have gathered and competed at the CFSB Center at Murray State for the 2023 Rechelle Turner Team Camp. Among those teams include locals schools McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary, Carlisle County, Marshall County, Graves County, Murray and Mayfield.

With the high school dead period just a few short days away, the team camp comes at prime time for coaches and their teams to play around with lineups see to see who jive the best.

