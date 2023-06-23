For the past three days, high school girls basketball teams from across the area and surrounding states have gathered and competed at the CFSB Center at Murray State for the 2023 Rechelle Turner Team Camp. Among those teams include locals schools McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary, Carlisle County, Marshall County, Graves County, Murray and Mayfield.
With the high school dead period just a few short days away, the team camp comes at prime time for coaches and their teams to play around with lineups see to see who jive the best.
“This camp gives us coaches a chance to play around with different lineups and see who can play against some quality competition,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “We will be playing some young kids along with Claire (Johnson) and Mikee (Buchanan), so we want to see how they all handle certain things.”
The three-day camp poised strong competition for these local teams, something that Sivills looks forwards too. He enjoys facing competition that his team doesn’t get to see during the regular season.
Of course, the team camp is just a three days in the middle of a busy summer for teams and individual athletes both for basketball and upcoming fall athletics.
“We’ve only got half of our team with us this week,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Stephani Gray said. “We’ve got two in cheer leading and two more in soccer, but this camp is still important for us because it helps build team unity and helps us see what we’ve got and how far we need to go.”
With the 2023-24 basketball season still six months away, many teams still have much to figure out and luckily have plenty of time to do so. For now they will enjoy the much deserved two weeks off and come back with fresh legs.
“I’ve told our girls to get some rest, get their minds right, still do a little bit of running, but not to worry about the gym,” Gray said. “I don’t ever take a break, but I’ve actually turned my keys in because that’s how much I enjoy being in the gym.”
