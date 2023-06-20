Summer basketball tournaments are in full swing this week as coaches look to utilize valuable time with their teams before the Kentucky High School Athletic Association dead period. That period begins at 12 am Sunday, June 25 and goes through July 9.
But, until then, teams have every right to compete as they please. Paducah Tilghman and Graves County’s boys basketball programs are doing just that. Both teams hosted basketball shootouts on Monday, Tilghman hosting their 2023 Tornado Shootout and Graves hosting the Duncan Pharmacy Shootout.
