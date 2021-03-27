METROPOLIS, Ill. — Over the years, Massac County volleyball coach Zach Miller has raised the bar in his sport to a height that approaches excellence, and somehow his troops usually find a way to get over it.
This spring, although it’s always been a fall sport, don’t be surprised if it happens again.
Despite a couple of big graduation losses — Jessie Lewis, the Southern’s Player of the Year, and Kara Womack, a record-setter in her own right — Miller’s cupboard isn’t bare.
He returns a strong starting contingent in junior Kelis Adams, sophomore Sophie Bormann, senior Jenna Bunting, junior Hailey Edwards, senior Madison Hammonds, sophomore Monique Hart, senior Cali McCraw and senior Sydney Wilke.
Throw in a handful of athletic and talented underclassmen, and this promises to be an exciting year.
A tall and talented front line should provide plenty of firepower with Edwards, Adams and McCraw all standing 5-foot-10 or taller.
Hammonds is another (outside) hitter with range and supreme athletic ability.
Libero Wilke and Bormann will anchor Miller’s defensive schemes.
Now to the COVID part — the ladies will play an abbreviated schedule with a handful of Saturday “tri-matches.”
The Saturday events will showcase some of southern Illinois’ best teams like Carbondale, Carmi, Carterville, DuQuoin, Fairfield, Marion and Pinckneyville.
With no postseason play in sight at this time, the ladies will set their sights on winning the Ohio side of the SIRR Conference.
