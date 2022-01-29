The Murray State Racers kept their undefeated run going in the Ohio Valley Conference, with an 80-75 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Racers (19-2, 9-0) pushed their overall win streak to nine in a row Thursday night at the Eblen Center in Cookeville.
The Racers got a pair of double-doubles from KJ Williams and Justice Hill. Williams scored his eighth double-double this season and third consecutive on 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Hill scored 20 points with 10 assists. Tevin Brown added 13 points and is three 3-point baskets from setting a new OVC career record. Trae Hannibal added 12 points and six rebounds off the MSU bench.
After trailing by two at the half, the Racers used a stout defensive effort in the second half in outscoring TTU 46-39 to keep their winning ways in 2022.
Daquan Smith’s mid-range jumper and a 3-pointer from Williams keyed an 11-2 run for MSU to build a 60-49 lead with 10:05 left. Hill hit his third three of the game to put the Racers in front 65-55 with 6:41 remaining. Tech cut the MSU lead to five points with 15 seconds left, but the Racers held on for their sixth road win of the season.
The Racers will return home on Saturday for a showdown of OVC undefeated teams when the Morehead State Eagles visit the CFSB Center in Murray for a 4 p.m. start.
