EDDYVILLE — Caldwell County went toe-to-toe with regional rival Lyon County in the first half of their game Tuesday, but a 13-2 run by the Lyons in the third quarter bolstered Lyon County to a 77-64 win.
The Lyons extend their unblemished record to 10-0.
The first half was a contest of speed, with each team making quick, sharp passes and fast-break baskets.
Lyon County’s Jackson Shoulders had 11 of his 13 points in the first period, while Caldwell County’s Tripp Branch had 10 of his 24 in the opening frame, which ended in a 22-22 tie.
Caldwell County (3-8) got its biggest lead of the game when Tate VanHooser hit a putback to put the Tigers ahead 33-26 with 4:06 left in the second quarter.
Lyon County mounted a comeback, scoring the next 12 points to take a 38-33 lead when Gunnar Bingham hit a jumper with 1:59 left in the half. Two free throws by Caldwell’s Jabrion Spikes and one more from VanHooser narrowed the Lyons’ halftime lead to 38-36.
The teams exchanged baskets to open the second half, with Caldwell’s Carter Whittington hitting a jumper to cut the Tiger deficit to 40-38 with 7:22 left in the third period.
Over the next 61/2 minutes, the Lyons outpaced the Tigers 13-2, taking a 53-41 lead when Jack Riddick hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 left in the quarter.
Travis Perry led all scorers with 25 points, making three treys and going 6-for-7 from the line. Bingham added 17 points on four 3-pointers, while Reddick put in 14 and Shoulders had 13.
Caldwell County was paced by Branch’s 24 points on the strength of five threes, while Spikes added 14 points and VanHooser had 13.
Caldwell County 22 14 11 17 — 64
Lyon County 22 16 15 24 — 77
Caldwell (3-8) — Tripp Branch 9 1-4 24, Jabrion Spikes 5 4-7 14, Carter Whittington 3 0-0 6, Collin Whittington 3 0-0 7. Tate VanHooser 4 4-7 13, Zavy Bumphus 0 0-0 0. Total 24 9-18 64.
Lyon (10-0) — Jack Reddick 6 1-2 14, Travis Perry 8 6-7 25, Gunnar Bingham 6 1-2 17, Brady Shoulders4 0-0 8, Jackson Shoulders 6 1-2 13, Clay Haines 0 0-0 0, Luke Gilbert 0 0-0 0. Total 30 9-13 77.
