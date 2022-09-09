The Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado snapped a four-game losing skid on Thursday night with a dominant offensive performance. Control of the ball and plenty of shots on goal resulted in a 9-1 win at home against Union County to improve to a 3-6 record on the season.
From the opening whistle, the home team got right to work, proving they were ready to get the win on their home pitch. They took possession of the ball early and maintained possession throughout the night, keeping the ball on their offensive half of the field most of the game.
Specifically strong performances from senior Abigail Wurth and junior Fiona Caywood, put the Lady Tornado over the top with seven goals between the two. Wurth ended the night with a four-goal haul and Caywood had a hat trick.
“I think we played well, it took us a moment to find our rhythm but once we did we played really well,” Wurth said. “We played together, we found each others feet and overall we just worked hard for each other and played for each other.”
It was Caywood who got the scoring going for the Lady Tornado with 25 minutes left in the opening half. A well placed ball by Erica Wurth on a corner kick bounced around a crowded net before Caywood snuck it past the defense for the goal.
From there Abigail would go for two straight goals within three minutes of each other, the first with 15 minutes on the clock after working the field and crisp passing put her in prime position. The second came with 12 minutes left as she found herself dead center facing the goal to strike again, making it a 3-0 game.
“Once we found our rhythm we were able to start putting the goals in,” Wurth said. “We found the open corners and placed the ball where it need to be.”
Union County answered in their effort to keep from being shutout. Junior Emily Payne was successful getting the ball on their offensive side of the field and started a foot race against the Tilghman defense, out pacing them all, to get a shot past keeper, Jaelynn Carver.
Despite the one goal, Carver and her defensive help had very little to worry about. That solo goal would be the only one to get near the Tilghman net besides a few long passes to the keeper to clear the ball.
Just before halftime was called, Erica Wurth was able to make her offensive mark on the game with her solo goal, giving the Lady Tornado a 4-1 lead heading into the break.
The Tilghman offense once again came out determined to run up the score on their opponents, and did just that when Abigail added her hat trick goal with 33 minutes left in the game. She added her fourth and final goal with 16 minutes on the clock with another dead center goal from just outside the box.
Olivia Ladd got in on the scoring action with eight minutes left in the game in a crowded box at close range. From there Caywood would take care of the rest of the scoring, adding goals with five minutes left and her hat trick goal came in the final minute of play on a short shot right down the middle.
This gave Tilghman the 9-1 advantage and the win.
In addition to the plentiful scoring, both Abigail Wurth and Ladd had three assists, Erica Wurth added two and Liliauna Nichols added another.
In total, The Lady Tornado took 29 shots on goal.
The Lady Tornado will be back in action when they host Calloway County on Saturday morning before playing three straight games on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.