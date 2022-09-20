The Murray State football team was shutout Saturday, as they fell for the third time this season, 31-0, to Ball State at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.
True freshman Isaac McNamee became the third different quarterback to start for the Racers this season. McNamee completed seven passes for 57 yards in the contest.
The Racers never gave up in the game and completed a goal line stand from the seven-yard line with under a minute and a half to play. The MSU defense played literally until the final whistle, stopping the Cardinals on a 3rd-and-goal from the one-yard line, thus ending the game.
Jamari Dailey tallied a career-high 11 tackles, while Davontae McKee and Erica Samuta followed with eight.
Nick Walker recorded the first sack of the season against Ball State in the fourth quarter for a loss of nine yards, to go along with seven total stops.
Cam Brown was one of seven different Racers to tally a pass breakup on the afternoon, but was the only one to garner an interception, doing so in the fourth quarter.
Jawaun Northington continued to show promise as a true freshman running back, as he finished with 71 yards on 17 carries.
Punter Lewis Halton had a big day for the Racers averaging 43.1 yards on seven punts, a season-long of 58, one touchback, two total punts that went 50-plus yards and one that was downed inside the Ball State 20-yard line.
The Racers return to home next Saturday to open their 75th and final season in the Ohio Valley Conference with the annual Family Weekend game against Eastern Illinois. Kickoff from historic Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray is scheduled for 4 p.m.
