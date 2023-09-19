Getting game reps is, of course, important to everyone, but arguably no position group on Kentucky’s roster needed to play three games before starting SEC play than UK’s young cornerback core.
Entering the season, Kentucky’s corners combined for just four starts in their college careers. Andru Phillips, UK’s starting field cornerback, played in all 13 games last season and started four, making him UK’s only corner with starting experience entering the season, but he played more at the nickel position than the outside spot he is playing now. In 2021, Phillips played in just nine games in a limited role and as a true freshman in 2020 he appeared in just four, making one tackle.
Maxwell Hairston, who made his first career start Week 1 of this season against Ball State, did not play at all as a true freshman in 2021 and last season played in all 12 games, but sparingly.
Kentucky’s third corner, JQ Hardaway, played in 11 games as a true freshman at Cincinnati last season, but was not a starter, while UK’s fourth corner, Jordan Robinson, started his college career at NCAA DII Livingstone College in 2021, played in just three games mostly in garbage time last season at Kentucky and missed the first two games of this season due to injury.
Through the first two weeks, there were expected good and bad plays put on tape from the cornerback room, but in the Cats’ 35-3 Week 3 win over Akron, the room played its best game yet.
“They’re playing better,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said during his Monday press conference. “Certainly Maxwell did. I think he not only made some great open field tackles ... but he made quick tackles. Decisive. He also had some critical coverage on some third downs. He played well. Andru’s been solid and it has been nice to see JQ get some reps and have great vision on a couple of those. It’s going to help us moving forward.”
Hairston’s performance was the strongest of the group. The redshirt sophomore made seven tackles in the win over Akron, including two open-field tackles on third down, one of which for a loss. He allowed catches all four times he was targeted in the contest, but those catches went for just six yards thanks to his tackling.
“That’s something I definitely worked on,” Hairston said of his tackling from his corner position after the win over Akron. “I want to be a good tackler, and I feel like every week you’re getting better attacking, but it’s just something you always have to keep working on.”
Through three games, Hairston has logged 19 tackles, a forced fumble that Kentucky recovered and an interception. His Pro Football Focus Grade on the season is an outstanding 87.3, which ranks fourth among corners nationwide. He’s allowed just 41 receiving yards this season and just four yards after the catch.
Phillips had two tackles and a pass breakup in the win over Akron. He allowed just one catch on four targets, which went for four yards.
On the year, Phillips has allowed five completions on 10 targets, going for 52 yards. He has not allowed a touchdown and allowed just 27 yards after the catch combined through three weeks.
His PFF grade of 75.4 ranks 87th best among corners nationwide.
Hardaway has played 65 snaps in a reserve role and had a rough first two weeks of the season.
Against Ball State and Eastern Kentucky combined, Hardaway allowed catches on all three plays he was targeted, going for a combined 84 yards, which included allowing a 40-yard completion to EKU’s Bryant Johnson in Week 2.
In Week 3 against Akron, the 6-foot-3 sophomore was much improved as he had two pass breakups, allowed just two catches on four targets going for 12 yards and gave up just one yard after the catch. The performance earned him an 82.9 PFF grade.
“With some guys in certain positions, reps help. They really do,” Stoops said when asked about Hardaway’s bounce-back performance. “Game reps really help. It’s just different, just different plays and the way people attack each week. That experience matters and certainly more so with certain people than others.”
In his season debut Saturday, Robinson made three tackles, had sticky coverage leading to an incompletion on a deep shot, and allowed just one five-yard completion on three targets and posted a quality 73.6 PFF grade.
“It was good just to get his feet wet a little bit and get him out there and gameplan,” Stoops said of Robinson’s season debut.
The win over Akron also saw Ohio State transfer Jantzen Dunn get 13 reps at cornerback. In two years in Columbus, he played in six total games, nearly exclusively on special teams.
Against the Zips, Dunn made four tackles, fourth most on the team, allowed two catches for 19 yards, but still earned a 71.1 PFF grade, including a 70.6 coverage mark
The progress made in the cornerback room comes at the right time for Kentucky. Not only is SEC play beginning, but the Cats’ first test of conference play comes against a Vanderbilt passing attack that is off to a strong start this season.
Vanderbilt’s passing offense ranks 28th best in the country through its first four games, averaging 288.8 yards per game. It ranks sixth best in the SEC, only behind South Carolina, Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia.
Quarterback AJ Swann has thrown for 1,101 yards and 11 touchdowns, with just four interceptions.
Vandy has three receivers over 200 yards so far this season, with Will Sheppard leading the way with 25 grabs for 315 yards and six touchdowns. He’s followed by Jayden McGowan, who has 23 grabs for 295 yards, and London Humphreys, who has made just nine catches but those have gone for 266 yards and three scores.
“They’ve got some playmakers,” Stoops said. “Shepherd hurt us a year ago. Several of their guys, they could run ... they’ve thrown for darn near 300 yards a game and could move it around. I think the quarterback’s making good decisions, they’ve always had good schemes and they’ve got playmakers that they’re not afraid to throw some one-on-ones.
“So whether you’re pressed or off, if you’re giving him free access, he likes to take it. He’s got the arm to deliver it and if you press him and get on them, they have some wideouts that can make plays for him. So we got to step up and make plays.”
