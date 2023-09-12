STOOPS PHOTO

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops walks on the sideline during the Wildcats’ win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday in Lexington. Stoops said Monday that the new clock rules in college football are leading to fewer possessions and closer games.

 Associated Press

Kentucky’s 28-17 victory against Eastern Kentucky in Week 2 was far from the only close call around the nation so far this season in a matchup between power-five teams and either FCS or group of five opponents.

In the SEC alone, Missouri went down to the wire with Middle Tennessee State, winning by four in Columbia. South Carolina trailed Furman 14-7 in the second quarter of its Week 2 contest, Arkansas struggled with Kent State and Tennessee struggled with Austin Peay.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In