Kentucky’s 28-17 victory against Eastern Kentucky in Week 2 was far from the only close call around the nation so far this season in a matchup between power-five teams and either FCS or group of five opponents.
In the SEC alone, Missouri went down to the wire with Middle Tennessee State, winning by four in Columbia. South Carolina trailed Furman 14-7 in the second quarter of its Week 2 contest, Arkansas struggled with Kent State and Tennessee struggled with Austin Peay.
As a whole, the SEC has just eight undefeated teams just two weeks in.
Across the nation, seven power five teams hold one score victories over either a group of five or FCS opponent.
On the flipside, six group of five teams have beaten a power-five team, while three FCS teams have defeated an FBS program. Several others narrowly missed.
Why are the games so much closer? Why is the SEC struggling?
Coaches believe the new clock rules could be playing a role.
Beginning this season, the NCAA approved a rule change that stated the “game clock will no longer be stopped after first downs unless there is less than two minutes to play in a half,” resembling the NFL’s game clock rules.
“I don’t really have time to look into all of it, but some games you may watch, you are seeing possessions down,” UK coach Mark Stoops said Monday when asked for his theory on the matter.
Several coaches have publicly ripped the new rule, including Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and UCLA’s Chip Kelly.
“I just don’t understand it,” Kiffin said. “People pay to see, they sit down as a family to watch the game. They pay for tickets to go to a game, and we’re going to shorten it. It’s not like it was broke, and we’ve got a lot of problems that need to be fixed in the world around college football and running the clock so a game’s quicker, I don’t get it.”
“This new rule, it’s crazy,” Kelly added during a mid-game interview. “We had four drives in the first half. This game goes fast. Hope you guys are selling a lot of commercials.”
After Week 1, the rule change led to just a four-play decrease in average plays per game compared to a year ago. But Kentucky has been one of the teams most affected by the new rules.
In its Week 1 win over Ball State, UK ran just 51 offensive plays, the third fewest among FBS teams.
Against EKU, UK ran 61 plays. That’s good for an average of 56 plays for game.
Last season, even with an offense that worked at one of the slowest paces in America, UK averaged 62.5 offensive plays per game. In 2021, during Liam Coen’s first stint as UK’s offensive coordinator, the Cats averaged 66.3 plays.
Thus, while the national average was just a four-play decrease in Week 1, Kentucky is seeing a six- to 10-play decrease.
“You’ve got to look at what you’re doing on possessions on both sides of the ball,” Stoops said. “I felt like we made a little adjustment, got a little more aggressive defensively on some things and got out of some drives early.
“Offensively ... we are looking at things still to expedite the play calling in the operation and getting out there,” Stoops said.
Stoops believes the rule change is a reason for closer scores across the country.
“I think it’s different with the clock and play calling and with us being pro style, sometimes the game could go quick,” Stoops said.
He is paying more attention to drive charts with a focus on the defense getting off the field quicker.
“I think you have to look at all those things,” he said, “and make sure you’re adjusting and preparing the right way.”
