Stoops

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops walks off the field after losing to Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday.

 AP PHOTO/Michael Clubb

Mark Stoops isn’t making excuses following his team’s 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt last Saturday.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about excuses,” Stoops said Monday. “I give credit to coach (Clark) Lea and Vandy for outplaying us and outcoaching us. They did a very good job. They came in and did some really good things with a quarterback that played a very good game.”

