Fifteen stolen bases led to 14 runs on just nine hits to help the Fulton County Pilots to a 14-4 victory over the hosting Community Christian Academy Warriors on Friday night.
Adding to that impressive stat sheet was 11 strikeout with Preston Smith on the mount. He rounded out his pitching performance with five hits, four runs, one error and five walks in 5.1 innings an a 106-64 pitch-strike count.
The visiting Pilots got right to work, tallying three runs in the first inning with the first coming from steals at third and home by Luke Jackson. CCA was able to snag a pair pf outs before Max Gibbs added the second run on a Smith single. Cooper Scott would contribute to the third run by hitting a grounder turned error to bring home Smith and steal a base of his own with a 3-0 lead.
Community Christian looked to tie the game up and with a double, hit by pitch and walk, they were in prime position to do so with the bases loaded. Those plays came courtesy of Cooper Reed with the double, Miles Jendro with the hit by pitch and Daniel Hinson with the walk.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, the other three at-bats resulted in strikeouts, including the final out to leave the bases loaded.
CCA made up for those stranded runners by holding the Pilots to a quick the and out with two strikeouts from pitcher Cooper Reed and a ground out at first.
Braxton Bridges kept the bats hot in the top of the third when he connected on a ground ball and watched his teammates steal the bases to score James Parker for the fourth run. Smith followed with a single of his own in the next at-bat to score Bridges and Austin Todd added yet another single to score Benjamin Gilkey who courtesy ran for Smith.
The Warriors were able to add their first run in the bottom of the third just in time before their third out. That run came courtesy of Reed who stole home on a wild pitch.
CCA would double down in the bottom of the fifth for their second run and a 6-2 ballgame when Nick Mavigliano hit a grounder and reached on an error to give Ben Clark the time needed to score.
Fulton County added the majority of their runs and put any chance of the Warriors climbing back smaller and smaller by the run when they scored six in the top of the sixth. By the time the inning was done they led 13-4 as the Warriors picked up two more runs in the bottom of the inning in hopes of staying alive.
The Pilots capped off the night with one more run in the top of the seventh courtesy of a stolen by Gibbs for the 14-4 ballgame. Their offense kept at it though, putting two more runners on base ready to score but precision pitching from Daniel Walters struck out the final two batters to close out the game.
FCHS 3 0 3 0 1 6 1 — 14-9-3
CCA 0 0 1 1 0 2 X — 4-5-11
2B: FC — B. Bridges; CCA — C. Reed 2
TB: FC — B. Bridges 4, P. Smith 3, M. Gibbs 1, N. Perez 1, A. Todd 1; CCA — C. Reed 5, M. Brookshire 1, D. Hinson 1.
SB: FC — B. Gilkey 3, L. Jackson 3, J. PArker 3, M. Gibbs 2, B. Bridges 2, A. Todd 1, P. Smith 1; CCA — M. Jendro, B. Clark, C. Reed.
RECORDS: Fulton County (8-14); Community Christian Academy (1-12)
