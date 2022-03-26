Murray State Athletics announced the hiring of Steve Prohm as the 17th head coach of the Racers men’s basketball program.
A public announcement will be held Monday at the Gene W. Ray Center for Murray State Basketball. The event will begin at noon and will be streamed on ESPN+ and Facebook. A press conference will follow in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center, also streamed on ESPN+ and Facebook.
Prohm’s more than decade-long experience (2005-15) building the Murray State program — as both an assistant and head coach — coupled with his recent success at Iowa State, have equipped him to lead the Racers as they begin a new era in the Missouri Valley Conference, beginning in the 2022-23 season.
“I have known Coach Prohm since he arrived at Murray State University as an assistant coach,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said in a new release. “Not only is he a successful coach, but a person of the highest integrity. I am extremely happy for MSU, Coach Prohm and his family, and our student-athletes. I look forward to this new era of Racer Basketball.”
Seven seasons since he last coached the Racers, Prohm left Murray State in June 2015 to serve as head coach at Iowa State University.
He led the Cyclones from 2015-21 and won the Big-12 Conference Tournament twice in 2017 and 2019, taking ISU to three NCAA Tournament appearances with three wins. Prohm coached six players who won seven Big-12 All-Conference honors including Georges Niang and Monte’ Morris.
With a career head coaching record of 201-124, Prohm has won 61% of his games in 10 seasons with the Racers and Cyclones.
Prohm takes the Racers into the Missouri Valley Conference and immediately becomes one of the most experienced coaches in the league when Murray State officially becomes a member on July 1.
His 133 games coached at Murray State is fifth in the MVC and his 325 career games is sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.