Will there be a first-time champion crowned in today’s final round of the 64th Annual Rolling Hills Invitational? Or will a familiar face come out with the crown?
After Saturday’s swollen temperatures and absence of scorching scores, anything will be possible.
Of the 27 amateurs in the Championship Flight presented by Massac Memorial Hospital and State Farm, only eight managed even par or better: Drake Stepter (68), Chase Korte (69), Justin Gosa (70), Mike Shelbourne (70), Shane Taylor (71), Avery Edwards (71), Josh Rhodes (72) and Greg Beale (72).
It’s the usual suspects, but Stepter — a 2015 McCracken County and 2019 Georgetown College graduate — is tired of being in the “hunt” for the last half-decade.
He wants to close it.
“I’ve spent the whole past week preparing for this, because this tournament means a lot to me because I’ve never won it,” he said. “And I’ve been very close…and could never pull the trigger, whether it’s have a bad day Saturday or a bad day Sunday. I could never get over that top. So this is probably my most important (tournament) of the year.”
Things didn’t start out as magically as he’d liked. The first player to tee off on Saturday, Stepter found immediate trouble on No. 3, which led to a rough double-bogey directly after birdieing No. 2.
“It was a stupid mistake, and I’d probably do it again if I had the shot again,” he laughed. “But it just didn’t go my way that time. When we did tee off, we teed off so early and it was still wet out there. My ball kind of stuck up on the hill and it didn’t roll down.
“I had an uphill lie and I had to hit it under that tree. I tried to hit a 3-wood, and it got away from me. I hooked it and hipped it into the hazard up there and had to take my drop and ended up making double.”
But from there, he was mistake free. A birdie on No. 4, a chip-in from the bunker for a birdie on No. 8, an eagle on No. 9, a birdie on No. 14 and a birdie on No. 15 gave him a clubhouse lead he held all day.
“And yet, I came off No. 18 mad,” he added. “I left a lot out there, and I made a lot of stupid mistakes.”
Better with age
The Rolling Hills amateur title has long eluded guys like Gosa and Shelbourne, as well. Neither has claimed it, yet each finds themselves in the main group today after a successful Friday practice round together — and terrific swings off the tee box on Saturday.
“I hit the ball solid today, and that was my main objective,” Shelbourne, the “Silver Fox,” said. “Keep it solid. Keep it in the fairway as much as possible. One bad drive: I hit it out on No. 10. And I three-putted on 18.
“But I played about as solid as I’m going to play.”
Since 2012, both Shelbourne (2013) and Gosa (2015) have been as close as a second-place finish in the championship flight.
So how do they hang in contention and bring home their first home-course title?
“You’ve got to get the par-5s,” Gosa said. “That’s the big thing. You’ve got to get the par-5s.”
The toughest part about Saturday, both noted, was pin placement. The greens weren’t so much “tricky” as they were “deceptive.”
“It was different pins that we hadn’t seen in the past,” Shelbourne noted. “And they were just…if you were downwind, they would be in the front, it seemed like. And then you’d go through a spell and you’d have some wind, and then you’d turn around and not have any wind. I was having a little bit of difficulty on yardages with my irons. And I’ve got a brand new set of irons that I’m not really used to yet.”
“But the golf course was really good,” Gosa added. “Great shape.”
Winds of change
Rhodes, the defending champion, found himself having to play a little catch-up in his own group, when Taylor soared to a 4-under start in the first nine holes.
But a couple of back-nine three putts brought Taylor back to the rest of the field, and Rhodes was able to remain steady at even par — despite what he called a “lack of preparation” and a “different wind” at Rolling Hills Country Club.
“It’s not playing hard,” he said. “But that wind gusted up on No. 18. Not a wind we see a whole lot. We got an east wind, a northeast wind, which is kind of weird for this golf course in the summer time. So, it plays a bit harder when it plays that way. But the course wasn’t playing ‘hard.’ Nobody really played well, is all it is.
“But if you told me with even par I would only be four behind? I’ll take that every day. I just didn’t play well today.”
Just outside of the top eight scores are Jeremy Grantham (73), Adam Friga (73), Derek Riley (73), Dalton Bagwell (74) and Chris Griffin (75) — all with the potential to shoot low enough on “moving day.”
64th Annual Rolling Hills Invitational presented by Massac Memorial Hospital and State Farm
July 11, 2020
First Round Top Scores (leaders only)
Championship Flight
Drake Stepter — 68
Chase Korte — 69
Justin Gosa — 70
Mike Shelbourne — 70
Shane Taylor — 71
Avery Edwards — 71
Josh Rhodes — 72
Greg Beale — 72
Jeremy Grantham — 73
Adam Friga — 73
Derek Riley — 73
Dalton Bagwell — 74
First Flight
Pat Carrol, Jr. — 70
Chris Gregory — 71
Andrew Walker — 71
Neal Millay — 72
Second Flight
John Howard — 74
Terry Roof — 76
Abe Dumas — 77
Michael Wilson — 77
Third Flight
Ethan Shelton — 76
Todd Murdoch — 77
Aaron Ramey — 80
Kurt Averill — 80
Championship Seniors
Tommy Thomas — 70
Wayne Ramey — 73
Allen Hayes — 74
Jay Venable — 76
Ed Leisge — 76
