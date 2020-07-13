Drake Stepter admits it; he’s a passionate player.
So on Sunday afternoon in the 64th Annual Rolling Hills Invitational presented by Massac Memorial Hospital and State Farm, he let a little emotion show late in his round.
On No. 17 and toting a three-stroke lead on the field, he went for the dagger — putting from the fringe in an attempt for a birdie.
He’d already done it once, when he sank a birdie on No. 4 after just missing the green in regulation.
Instead, his attempt slid right and ramped away nearly 15 feet. A dangerous position.
In the moment, Stepter didn’t know defending champion and annual Rolling Hills contender Josh Rhodes had just finished his strong second round by birdieing No. 18 to finish at 72-68=140.
A bogey from Stepter on No. 17 would’ve meant a tenuous one-stroke lead with a tough No. 18 to play.
Jar the putt, and there’s a lot of room for error coming into the final tee box.
Stepter buried it right in the middle of the cup, and gave a fist-pump as it dropped inside the green.
Fifteen minutes later, he was triumphant…knocking elbows with Rhodes after his par putt on No. 18 finished off a 68-70=138 for his first-ever home course title.
“I’ve been a member out here since I was a kid, and this has always been one of my favorite tournaments…and one of those I’ve always wanted to win,” Stepter said. “It’s just, um…I’ve been so close, so many times. And finally getting across the finish line, it feels really good right now, for sure.”
In the final group with Justin Gosa (70-73=143; third), Mike Shelbourne (70-74=144; T-fourth) and Chase Korte (69-75=144; T-fourth), Stepter was at 6-under after six holes and hardly deviated.
Of the trio, it was Gosa who made the biggest push, moving to 4-under after No. 15.
But No. 16 was unkind to both Gosa and Stepter, as the former bounced a 35-yard par chip off the pin and back into the sandtrap, and the latter doinked a long birdie putt off the pin, too.
Stepter also caught wind of Rhodes’ push, as he’d gone 3-under in the first five holes, and was sitting at 4-under after nine holes.
With all of these external forces colliding, it was time to finish — making his putt on No. 17 all the more important.
“I knew where (Rhodes) was when I was at about No. 15, and I was just trying to play mine and do what I could,” Stepter said. “I knew I had the lead, and I knew I was hitting it pretty well. 70 might not feel very low, but the course was not playing easy.
“I play out here every day, and that’s one of the hardest rounds of golf that I’ve ever had to play out here. The greens are hard, and you don’t know if they’re going to stop or skid across.”
Rhodes nearly ralliesThe five-time titlist and defending champion wasn’t going to go quietly, making up nearly all of the ground he’d surrendered after firing a first-round 72.
But after gaining four strokes on the front nine, the back nine wasn’t as friendly — particularly on No. 12 and No. 14.
“No. 12 and No. 14 were playing really tough,” Rhodes said. “That swirling wind in that little valley isn’t something we see very often.”
He couldn’t approach either green carefully, and on No. 14, he had a seven-iron hit around 160 yards before a strong gust obliterated his attempt at a birdie.
“And then, I had to press — and I knew I needed birdie-eagle on No. 17 and No. 18 to force at least a playoff,” Rhodes added. “And instead I went par-birdie.
“I’m really not mad about how I played today. I’m more upset about how I play on Saturday. I went out-of-bounds on No. 18, and I had five birdies and five bogeys — which is very uncharacteristic of me.
“But no doubt, Drake earned it.”
Scores high
Several players, in fact, “earned it” on Sunday afternoon.
After a large rainstorm rolled through Paducah in the early morning, northern winds were more intense than yesterday.
As such, only three players shot under par in the top flight: Rhodes, Stepter and former McCracken County star and current Murray State Racer Dalton Bagwell — who fired a day-two 70 to go 74-70=144 as part of the four-way tie for fourth place with Korte, Shelbourne and former McCracken County star and current Murray State Racer Avery Edwards.
64th Annual Rolling Hills Invitational
Presented by Massac Memorial Hospital and State Farm
July 12, 2020
Final Results
Championship Flight
1) Drake Stepter — 68-70=138
2) Josh Rhodes — 72-68=140
3) Justin Gosa — 70-73=143
T4) Mike Shelbourne — 70-74=144
T4) Chase Korte — 69-75=144
T4) Avery Edwards — 71-73=144
T4) Dalton Bagwell — 74-70=144
T8) Greg Beale — 72-76=148
T8) Jeremy Grantham — 73-75=148
T8) Eric Straub — 76-72=148
First Flight
1) Pat Carrol Jr. — 70-72=142
2) Chris Gregory — 71-72=143
3) Mike Guthrie — 75-70=145
T4) Neal Millay — 72-74=146
T4) Matt Poat — 73-73=146
Second Flight
1) John Howard — 74-75=149
2) Matt Harrison — 75-75=150
3) Terry Roof — 76-76=152
4) Mitch Vercavtren — 78-77=155
Third Flight
1) Ethan Shelton — 76-77=153
2) Kurt Averill — 80-79=159
3) Aaron Ramey — 80-80=160
4) Todd Murdoch — 77-86=163
Championship Senior Flight A
1) Tommy Thomas — 70-77=147
2) Ed Leisge — 76-73=149
Net) Mike Hogancamp — 77-78=155 (147)
Championship Senior Flight B
1) Ronnie Hall — 76-82=158
2) Kenny Robinson — 81-79=160
Net) Jeff Parsley — 86-81=167 (137)
