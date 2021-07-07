Local talents Jessica Stephens and Nicole Taylor will tee it up in The Paducah Sun’s Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Championship on July 26-27. Stephens will defend her title against Taylor and other golfers during the tournament.
The 68th annual ladies’ event will be played at Paxton Park and Rolling Hills with the traditional awards luncheon following play on the second day.
Stephens, who graduated from McCracken County, has continued her successful golf career at Bellarmine University.
“The tournament is always one of my favorites to play in, and I look forward to it every year,” Stephens said. “It’s exciting to have my old high school coach, Chris Hunkler, back to run the tournament again. I believe it’s going to be great this year, and I’m looking forward to it.”
As a freshman at Bellarmine, Stephens ranked second on her team in stroke average at 81.45 and competed in all 11 rounds on the season, shooting in the 70s three times. Her debut came during the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate on March 14-16, and she shot a second-round 78.
Taylor, who graduated from Graves County, also continued her golf career at the college level.
The Union University student played in five tournaments during the 2019-20 season with an average score of 77.55. In addition, Taylor had three top 10 finishes while earning Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Month and was named to the GSC Honor Roll.
During her 2020-21 season, Taylor played in all seven tournaments for a 79.67 average with three top 10 finishes while majoring in pharmacy.
“(The Florence Paxton Memorial) a great tournament for women’s golf in western Kentucky for players of all ages,” Taylor said. “For most of us, it is a time to get back together with girls from our region that we competed against in high school. It’s always a fun tournament with a great environment.”
To enter this year’s tournament, email chunkler@pga.com or fax Tina Scott at The Paducah Sun at 270-575-8780 before the July 16 deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.