After shooting a second-round 78 at the Country Club of Paducah, former McCracken County star and Bellarmine-bound Jessica Stephens pulled in the coveted 2020 Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Championship trophy on Tuesday — carding a two-day 75-78-153 for a four-stroke victory.
Against a solid field, it was sweet redemption for her after narrowly missing the crystal coronation by one stroke a year ago to Marshall County’s Savannah Howell.
“It’s very exciting,” Stephens said. “I came so close last year, and this is just propelling me for college. It’s a good confidence booster, and I feel pretty good going into the college golf world now.”
The only thing that kept Tuesday from being perfect was the Country Club’s length — roughly 400 yards longer than Monday’s round at Paxton Park — and her putter, as she never could get that big putt to drop.
Bogeys on Nos. 6, 7, 8 and 9 brought her front nine to a tough close, with her two biggest contenders in Country Club of Paducah members and final group teamsters Madison Glisson (81-76-157) and Roberta Sentel (78-80-158) looming.
But that all changed on the back nine, when Stephens shot a 1-over 35 with eight pars … and never felt the pressure from the rest of the field.
“That wasn’t fun, but that’s golf,” Stephens said of the front nine. “At the turn, I knew it was a new nine. A new start. It didn’t matter. I played better. You know, every shot counts.
“(But) they played about 400 yards longer, so that changed things. Club selection. All sorts of stuff. The greens, for me, I couldn’t buy a putt the whole day. I kept running them over the hole, 3 feet by. So I had to earn my par every time, but I made them coming back, and I guess that’s what counts.”
It’s also worth noting that this was Stephens’ final home tournament before packing for Louisville and Division I golf. And while she’ll certainly be back in the area when scheduling and time permits, Tuesday’s victory came with a a realization of “the next step.”
“It’s sort of crazy, but it’s exciting, too, because right now our season is still supposed to happen,” she added. “With this, hopefully it’s the beginning of a really good season at Bellarmine.”
Glisson-ingGlisson, meanwhile, continued to play well above her age — just as she’s done all summer in the Bluegrass Tour and beyond.
She carded a field-low 76 on Tuesday, quickly dismissing a front-nine 41 to go 1-under on the back nine with birdies on the par-4 No. 11 and par-4 No. 17.
She finished in second place of the championship flight.
“I don’t feel like I’m 12,” she said with a laugh, after her 76 on Tuesday at her home links. “It was just fun that I could have a tournament where I didn’t have to travel somewhere. I could just play golf … and play my home course.”
Dowdy deliversIn the junior lineup, Ballard Memorial senior Autumn Dowdy followed Monday’s 81 at Paxton Park with an 8-over 80 to win her flight — firing a front-nine 39 (with a birdie on par-4 No. 9) and a back-nine 41.
