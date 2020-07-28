It was an almost perfect day for Jessica Stephens.
Almost.
The former McCracken County star and 2019 First Region runner-up fired a strong 4-over 75 in the opening round of The Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Championship at Paxton Park, and she’ll tote a three-shot lead against the field heading into today’s final round at the Country Club of Paducah.
Bound for Bellarmine women’s golf this fall, Stephens was mostly subliminal on the day, shooting a front-nine 35 with birdies on the par-3 No. 6 and the par-4 No. 8 — offsetting bogeys on No. 7 and No. 9.
It was three little miscues on the back nine, however, that kept her lead from being considerably larger.
The first slip up came on the par-4 No. 16, when her second shot came just short of the green. Looking to power through a chip shot out of the fairway, she balked some on the followthrough, and popped it less than 15 feet.
A two-putt resulted in a double bogey — her worst hole of the day — and it’s the part of her game that she’s been working on the most in preparation for Division I golf competition.
“I’ve been wanting to focus my attention on the short game, and being precise, because we’re going to be playing different and longer links,” Stephens said. “And so I may not hit every green like I’m used to here. So if I can get sharper around the greens, I should be OK.
“(So) that was frustrating. But I told my dad that I can’t ever get away clean during a tournament. It can’t be perfect.”
After saving par on what continues to be a difficult par-3 on No. 17 (with the pin nestled just above the left bunker), Stephens was on track for a birdie on No. 18 when her third shot kicked from the front fringe and rolled all the way to the back of the final green.
More than 50 feet of space to read, Stephens had her par attempt lip out of the cup — mistake No. 2 — and she’d settle for a round-ending bogey.
It wasn’t until after she’d signed her scorecard and confirmed her scores that mistake No. 3 showed itself in tough fashion.
Physically, she’d logged a par on No. 10 without much trouble. But her scorecard read “5,” and tournament director and Country Club of Paducah assistant PGA professional Ryan Mitchell had little choice but to accept the finality of it.
“It’s my fault,” Stephens said. “But I’ve got to watch the scores on the scorecard. That makes me so upset.”
Still, Stephens has few reasons to be steamed. The 75 is her lowest official round of the summer by four strokes, and it has her in the hunt for something she nearly captured a year ago before falling just shy to Marshall County’s Savannah Howell by a stroke.
“It’s always competitive, especially with us young people,” Stephens added. “Savannah is actually playing in a different tournament. But I knew how close I was last year, and I thought maybe that I’d slide in there and get it.
“But this year, I wanted to come back. I didn’t start off very strong this summer. I guess it looks like it? But I didn’t. And I wanted to come in here and prove that those (Bluegrass Tour) scores aren’t what I’m actually shooting. I just need to hit the greens more. Drill a few more birdie putts. But I’m pleased with the way that I hit the ball and played it today.”
Just behind Stephens? Country Club of Paducah member and Creal Springs, Illinois, native Roberta Sentel, who fired a 78 with a front-nine 38 (3-over) and a back-nine 40 (4-over).
Boaz’s Madison Glisson fired a 10-over 81, getting a massive chip in for birdie on No. 17, while Ballard Memorial senior Autumn Dowdy also carded an 81 with a back-nine 39 (3-over).
The Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Championship
Paxton Park of Paducah
Monday’s scores
Round 1
Championship Flight
1) Jessica Stephens — 75
2) Roberta Sentel — 78
3) Madison Glisson — 81
T4) Nicole Taylor — 82
T4) Kelly Green — 82
6) Adeline Edwards — 85
First Flight
1) Trudy Gregory — 80
2) Nancy Rucks — 81
T3) Angela Snodgrass — 83
T3) Kim Denton — 83
5) Vicki Hunkler — 86
T6) Janet Alexander — 87
T6) Theresa Adams — 87
T8) Alisa Weintraub — 92
T8) LouElla Archer — 92
T8) Marie Colwell — 92
11) Cathy Thompson — 98
Second Flight
1) Jen Guy — 84
T2) Margaret Caksackkar — 85
T2) Julie Alles — 85
T2) Pam Trimble — 85
T2) Joyce Vasseur — 85
6) Nancy Ragland — 86
7) Rae Ann Walker — 88
8) Kristie Wilson — 90
9) Donna Gosa — 92
10) Sheri Henson — 93
11) Terris McClain — 101
Third Flight
1) Mary Ryan — 92
2) Connie Agee — 93
T3) Anita Kerr — 95
T3) Jean Vance — 95
5) Joanne Welsch — 98
T6) Shae Copeland — 100
T6) Deb Blagg — 100
8) Glenda Farmer — 101
9) Marsha Kubilis — 105
10) Betty Lippert — 118
Junior
1) Autumn Dowdy — 81
2) Rachel Hagan — 86
3) Reagan Farmer — 94
Today’s Tee Times
Country Club of Paducah
Final Round
8:30 a.m. (Hole No. 1) — Marie Colwell, Cathy Thompson
8:42 — Janet Alexander, Alisa Weintraub, LouElla Archer
8:54 — Kim Denton, Vicki Hunkler, Theresa Adams
9:06 — Trudy Gregory, Nancy Rucks, Angela Snodgrass
9:18 — Autumn Dowdy, Rachel Hagan, Reagan Farmer
9:30 — Kelly Green, Nicole Taylor, Adeline Edwards
9:42 — Jessica Stephens, Roberta Sentel, Madison Glisson
8:30 a.m. (Hole No. 10) — Deb Blagg, Glenda Farmer, Betty Lippert
8:42 — Jean Vance, Joanne Welsch, Marsha Kubilis
8:54 — Connie Agee, Anita Kerr, Shae Copeland
9:06 — Mary Ryan, Sheri Henson, Terris McClain
9:18 — Rae Ann Walker, Kristie Wilson, Donna Gosa
9:30 — Pam Trimble, Joyce Vasseur, Nancy Ragland
9:42 — Jen Guy, Julie Alles, Margaret Caksackkar
