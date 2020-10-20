With the pandemic-shortened 2020 volleyball regular season fully wrapped and district tournaments underway this week, several local players and teams stand among the state's best in a number of categories, per stats reported by teams and compiled by the KHSAA:
Kills Per Set
3) Audrey Dowdy Cariveau, Graves County, 67 sets, 367 kills, 5.48 kills/set
5) Olivia Mitchell, Caldwell County, 58 sets, 304 kills, 5.24 kills/set
10) Halle Langhi, Marshall County, 46 sets, 223 kills, 4.85 kills/set
15) Isabella Myers, Ballard Memorial, 69 sets, 314 kills, 4.55 kills/set
29) Abby Griggs, Caldwell County, 58 sets, 228 kills, 3.93 kills/set
Assists Per Set
8) Piper Mullinax, McCracken County, 57 sets, 552 assists, 9.68 assists/set
11) Raegan Wooten, Livingston Central, 38 sets, 361 assists, 9.50 assists/set
17) Peyton Gresham, Marshall County, 48 sets, 434 assists, 9.04 assists/set
Digs Per Set
25) Tori Browning, Hickman County, 39 sets, 240 digs, 6.15 digs/set
Team Kills Per Set
T17) McCracken County, 11.0 kills/set
T27) Ballard Memorial, 10.6 kills/set
T30) Caldwell County, 10.5 kills/set
Team Assists Per Set
2) Livingston Central, 43 sets, 870 assists, 20.2 assists/set
T27) McCracken County, 57 sets, 571 assists, 10.0 assists/set
T27) Caldwell County, 66 sets, 660 assists, 10.0 assists/set
T27) Ballard Memorial, 70 sets, 697 assists, 10.0 assists/set
Team Digs Per Set
28) Ballard Memorial, 70 sets, 1,284 digs, 18.3 digs/set
Team Service Aces Per Set
22) Trigg County, 42 sets, 187 aces, 4.5 aces/set
23) Fulton City, 15 sets, 66 aces, 4.4 aces/set
