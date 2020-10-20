With the pandemic-shortened 2020 volleyball regular season fully wrapped and district tournaments underway this week, several local players and teams stand among the state's best in a number of categories, per stats reported by teams and compiled by the KHSAA:

Kills Per Set

3) Audrey Dowdy Cariveau, Graves County, 67 sets, 367 kills, 5.48 kills/set

5) Olivia Mitchell, Caldwell County, 58 sets, 304 kills, 5.24 kills/set

10) Halle Langhi, Marshall County, 46 sets, 223 kills, 4.85 kills/set

15) Isabella Myers, Ballard Memorial, 69 sets, 314 kills, 4.55 kills/set

29) Abby Griggs, Caldwell County, 58 sets, 228 kills, 3.93 kills/set

Assists Per Set

8) Piper Mullinax, McCracken County, 57 sets, 552 assists, 9.68 assists/set

11) Raegan Wooten, Livingston Central, 38 sets, 361 assists, 9.50 assists/set

17) Peyton Gresham, Marshall County, 48 sets, 434 assists, 9.04 assists/set

Digs Per Set

25) Tori Browning, Hickman County, 39 sets, 240 digs, 6.15 digs/set

Team Kills Per Set

T17) McCracken County, 11.0 kills/set

T27) Ballard Memorial, 10.6 kills/set

T30) Caldwell County, 10.5 kills/set

Team Assists Per Set

2) Livingston Central, 43 sets, 870 assists, 20.2 assists/set

T27) McCracken County, 57 sets, 571 assists, 10.0 assists/set

T27) Caldwell County, 66 sets, 660 assists, 10.0 assists/set

T27) Ballard Memorial, 70 sets, 697 assists, 10.0 assists/set

Team Digs Per Set

28) Ballard Memorial, 70 sets, 1,284 digs, 18.3 digs/set

Team Service Aces Per Set

22) Trigg County, 42 sets, 187 aces, 4.5 aces/set

23) Fulton City, 15 sets, 66 aces, 4.4 aces/set

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In