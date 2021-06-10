The 2021 KHSAA State Track and Field Championships begin at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday when the 1A Meet gets underway at the University of Kentucky’s Outdoor Track and Field Complex. The 2A Championship will be held Friday, followed by the 3A Championship on Saturday, with both meets starting at 10 a.m. EDT.

Tickets to the event are available for purchase online only and can be found at khsaatickets.org. There will be no onsite cash or credit card sales, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to expedite the admission process.

Live webcasts produced by KYtrackXC will be available at khsaa.tv through a partnership between the KHSAA, MileSplit and the NFHS Network. Subscription plans for the NFHS Network are available for $10.99 a month. A monthly subscription entitles users to every broadcast by the KHSAA and the more than 45 participating state associations.

The 2021 state track and field meet is the sixth since the KHSAA partnered with Special Olympics Kentucky to offer Unified opportunities in track and field, and it will have over 100 student-athletes competing across five Unified events in each class.

All weather updates and schedule adjustments will be posted to the homepage at KHSAA.org, along with the Association’s Twitter accounts (@KHSAA and @khsaaevents). Live event-by-event results will be available on the Track page at KHSAA.org during the meet, and official championship photos will be available within 72 hours of the completion of the event at khsaaphotos.org.

Athletes from Purchase-area schools competing in the state meets are listed below.

CLASS 3A

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

Caleb Joyce, Corbin Knight, Thomas Newton, Jeremiah Grogan — McCracken County

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Sophie Galloway, Marshall County

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

Laney Evans, Layne Pea, Charley Pursley, Jordyn Reed — Marshall County

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay

Kyler Madding, Clint McKee, Cade Goatley, Mason Grant — Graves County

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

Laney Evans, Jordyn Evans, Layne Pea, Charley Pursley — Marshall County

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

Kyler Madding, Clint McKee, Cade Goatley, Mason Grant — Graves County

Boys 400 Meter Dash

Cade Flatt, Marshall County

Will Davis, Marshall County

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Donsten Brown, McCracken County

Kian Court, Marshall County

Boys 800 Meter Run

Cade Flatt, Marshall County

Girls 200 Meter Dash

Sophie Galloway, Marshall County

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

Isaiah Kirby, Cade Flatt, Preston Lamb, Will Davis — Marshall County

James Barragan, Jeremiah Grogan, Caleb Joyce, Donsten Brown — McCracken County

Girls Shot Put

Alyssa McClain, Marshall County

Boys Shot Put

LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County

Chase Thompson, Marshall County

Ben Fiser, Marshall County

Luke Nesler, Graves County

Girls Discus Throw

Maci Brown, Marshall County

Georgia Hall, Marshall County

Boys Discus Throw

Ben Fiser, Marshall County

Chase Thompson, Marshall County

LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County

Colton Hayden, McCracken County

Girls Long Jump

Sophie Galloway, Marshall County

Jordyn Reed, Marshall County

Girls Triple Jump

Sophie Galloway, Marshall County

Rylee Thompson, Marshall County

Boys Triple Jump

Nathan Tracy, McCracken County

Kyler Madding, Graves County

Girls High Jump

Emma Hancock, Graves County

Maddie Adams, Graves County

Tori McCracken, Marshall County

Presleigh Jennings, Marshall County

Abbie Farmer, McCracken County

Boys High Jump

Donsten Brown, McCracken County

Cole Mills, Marshall County

Girls Pole Vault

Laney Evans, Marshall County

Mary Grace Thompson, Marshall County

Boys Pole Vault

Seth Hill, McCracken County

Caleb Joyce, McCracken County

Jack Johnson, Marshall County

CLASS 2A

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

Madeline Strenge, Alicia Durfee, Olivia Ladd, Weslyn Durfee — Paducah Tilghman

Madison Futrell, Jaycee Crouch, Elle Carson, Ainsley Smith — Calloway County

Mariah Merritt, Jordan Ortt, Addyson Schott, Kylee White — Caldwell County

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

Myles Middleton, Jake Taylor, Liam Black, Bishop Christ — Paducah Tilghman

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Olivia Anderson, Calloway County

Faith Magee, Paducah Tilghman

Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

Trystan Wright, Calloway County

Tate Weatherley, Calloway County

Girls 100 Meter Dash

Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman

Massie Harris, Paducah Tilghman

McKenzie Davis, Calloway County

Tamia Walker, Caldwell County

Boys 100 Meter Dash

Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman

Joemari Starks, Paducah Tilghman

Aaron Fennel, Calloway County

Ethan Weatherspoon, Caldwell County

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

Alec Coffie, Diamond Gray, Dasia Garland, Massie Harris — Paducah Tilghman

Jaycee Crouch, Lexi McClure, Avery Posten, McKenzie Love — Calloway County

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay

Luke Birdsong, Joemari Starks, Brian Thomas, Jackson Goodwin — Paducah Tilghman

Giovantie Riley, Ethan Weatherspoon, Baron Wells, Blake Vivrette — Caldwell County

Trystan Wright, Gabriel Carson, Cohen McCartney, Aaron Fennel — Calloway County

Girls 1600 Meter Run

Ainsley Smith, Calloway County

Kylee White, Caldwell County

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Landon McCartney, Calloway County

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

Alec Coffie, Jaaliyah Biggers, Diamond Gray, Massie Harris — Paducah Tilghman

Ella Phillips, Elle Carson, McKenzie Love, McKenzie Davis — Calloway County

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

Luke Birdsong, Joemari Starks, Brian Thomas, Paul McKnight — Paducah Tilghman

Trystan Wright, Gabriel Carson, Cohen McCartney, Timarian Bledsoe — Calloway County

Giovante Riley, Baron Wells, Elijah Shaheen, Ethan Weatherspoon — Caldwell County

Girls 400 Meter Dash

Elle Carson, Calloway County

Boys 400 Meter Dash

Aaron Fennel, Calloway County

Jackson Goodwin, Paducah Tilghman

Blake Vivrette, Caldwell County

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

Sydney Naber, Calloway County

Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman

Kauri Whitfield, Paducah Tilghman

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Trystan Wright, Calloway County

Cohen McCartney, Calloway County

Girls 800 Meter Run

Ainsley Smith, Calloway County

Boys 800 Meter Run

Landon McCartney, Calloway County

Girls 200 Meter Dash

Massie Harris, Paducah Tilghman

McKenzie Davis, Calloway County

Tamia Walker, Caldwell County

Diamond Gray, Paducah Tilghman

Boys 200 Meter Dash

Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman

Aaron Fennel, Calloway County

Baron Wells, Caldwell County

Girls 3200 Meter Run

Madeline Strenge, Paducah Tilghman

Drake Calhoon, Calloway County

Boys 3200 Meter Run

Daniel Puckett, Calloway County

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

Sydney Naber, Elle Carson, Madison Futrell, Ainsley Smith — Calloway County

Olivia Ladd, Diamond Gray, Dasia Garland, Kauri Whitfield — Paducah Tilghman

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

Jake Taylor, Bishop Christ, Joemari Starks, Jackson Goodwin — Paducah Tilghman

Girls Shot Put

Lydia Bell, Calloway County

Boys Shot Put

Luke Johnson, Calloway County

Girls Discus Throw

Jaelynn Carver Smith, Paducah Tilghman

Boys Discus Throw

Luke Johnson, Calloway County

Girls Long Jump

Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman

Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman

Tamia Walker, Caldwell County

Boys Long Jump

Landen Fitzgerald, Paducah Tilghman

Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman

Girls Triple Jump

Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman

Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman

Ella Phillips, Calloway County

Sayde Lowe, Calloway County

Boys Triple Jump

Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman

Jerome Tyler, Paducah Tilghman

Girls High Jump

Alec Rodgers, Calloway County

Olivia Anderson, Calloway County

Boys High Jump

Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman

Blake Vivrette, Caldwell County

Girls Pole Vault

Eowyn Gesler, Calloway County

Sydney Naber, Calloway County

Boys Pole Vault

Dale Young, Paducah Tilghman

Rafael Dabu- Paducah Tilghman

CLASS 1A

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

Ashley Vonnahme, Isabelle Bourne, Allie Vonnahme, Leah Jenkins — Murray

Girls 100 Meter Dash

Hollis Bourque, Murray

Boys 100 Meter Dash

Corey Smith II, Fulton County

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

Abby Elmore, Ashley Vonnahme, Hollis Bourque, Farris Howard — Murray

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay

Daniel Coles, Kylan Galbreath, Brajone Dabney, Isaac Stevenson — Mayfield

Xavier Biggers, Kainoa Olive, Caleb Cauley, Christian Seavers — Murray

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

Abby Elmore, Hollis Bourque, Farris Howard, Rachel Trzepacz — Murray

Ella Smith, Quiaries Fox, Camea Hunt, Kate Henderson — Mayfield

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

Daniel Coles, Brajone Dabney, Kylan Galbreath, Isaac Stevenson — Mayfield

Brendan Dahncke, Xavier Biggers, Kainoa Olive, Christian Seavers — Murray

Girls 400 Meter Dash

Abby Emore, Murray

Boys 400 Meter Dash

Wesley Brown, Fulton County

Girls 200 Meter Dash

Hollis Bourque, Murray

Boys 200 Meter Dash

Xavier Biggers, Murray

Corey Smith II, Fulton County

Girls 3200 Meter Run

Miranda Gartner, St. Mary

Boys 3200 Meter Run

Luke Cross, Murray

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

Kainoa Olive, Caleb Cauley, Keaton McCoy, Zavion Carman — Murray

Girls Shot Put

Jade Oakley, Murray

Boys Shot Put

Sebastian Lawrence, Murray

Tyler Love, Fulton County

Gaige Jacobs, Murray

Girls Discus Throw

Jade Oakley, Murray

Kawai Olive, Murray

Boys Discus Throw

Sebastian Lawrence, Murray

Tyler Love, Fulton County

Gaige Jacobs, Murray

Girls Long Jump

Rachel Trzepacz, Murray

Ella Smith, Mayfield

Javona Davis, Fulton County

Boys Long Jump

Corey Smith II, Fulton County

Josh Cole, Fulton County

Girls Triple Jump

Ella Smith, Mayfield

Rachel Trzepacz, Murray

Boys Triple Jump

Corey Smith II, Fulton County

Daniel Coles, Mayfield

Girls High Jump

Rachel Trzepacz, Murray

Farris Howard, Murray

Boys High Jump

Dakyran Gossett, Fulton County

Girls Pole Vault

Kynzlee Fox, Murray

Erin Faulkner, Murray

Boys Pole Vault

Rowdy Sokolowski, Murray

Cameron Youngblood, Murray

