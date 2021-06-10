The 2021 KHSAA State Track and Field Championships begin at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday when the 1A Meet gets underway at the University of Kentucky’s Outdoor Track and Field Complex. The 2A Championship will be held Friday, followed by the 3A Championship on Saturday, with both meets starting at 10 a.m. EDT.
Tickets to the event are available for purchase online only and can be found at khsaatickets.org. There will be no onsite cash or credit card sales, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to expedite the admission process.
Live webcasts produced by KYtrackXC will be available at khsaa.tv through a partnership between the KHSAA, MileSplit and the NFHS Network. Subscription plans for the NFHS Network are available for $10.99 a month. A monthly subscription entitles users to every broadcast by the KHSAA and the more than 45 participating state associations.
The 2021 state track and field meet is the sixth since the KHSAA partnered with Special Olympics Kentucky to offer Unified opportunities in track and field, and it will have over 100 student-athletes competing across five Unified events in each class.
All weather updates and schedule adjustments will be posted to the homepage at KHSAA.org, along with the Association’s Twitter accounts (@KHSAA and @khsaaevents). Live event-by-event results will be available on the Track page at KHSAA.org during the meet, and official championship photos will be available within 72 hours of the completion of the event at khsaaphotos.org.
Athletes from Purchase-area schools competing in the state meets are listed below.
CLASS 3A
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
Caleb Joyce, Corbin Knight, Thomas Newton, Jeremiah Grogan — McCracken County
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Sophie Galloway, Marshall County
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
Laney Evans, Layne Pea, Charley Pursley, Jordyn Reed — Marshall County
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
Kyler Madding, Clint McKee, Cade Goatley, Mason Grant — Graves County
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Laney Evans, Jordyn Evans, Layne Pea, Charley Pursley — Marshall County
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Kyler Madding, Clint McKee, Cade Goatley, Mason Grant — Graves County
Boys 400 Meter Dash
Cade Flatt, Marshall County
Will Davis, Marshall County
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Donsten Brown, McCracken County
Kian Court, Marshall County
Boys 800 Meter Run
Cade Flatt, Marshall County
Girls 200 Meter Dash
Sophie Galloway, Marshall County
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Isaiah Kirby, Cade Flatt, Preston Lamb, Will Davis — Marshall County
James Barragan, Jeremiah Grogan, Caleb Joyce, Donsten Brown — McCracken County
Girls Shot Put
Alyssa McClain, Marshall County
Boys Shot Put
LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County
Chase Thompson, Marshall County
Ben Fiser, Marshall County
Luke Nesler, Graves County
Girls Discus Throw
Maci Brown, Marshall County
Georgia Hall, Marshall County
Boys Discus Throw
Ben Fiser, Marshall County
Chase Thompson, Marshall County
LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County
Colton Hayden, McCracken County
Girls Long Jump
Sophie Galloway, Marshall County
Jordyn Reed, Marshall County
Girls Triple Jump
Sophie Galloway, Marshall County
Rylee Thompson, Marshall County
Boys Triple Jump
Nathan Tracy, McCracken County
Kyler Madding, Graves County
Girls High Jump
Emma Hancock, Graves County
Maddie Adams, Graves County
Tori McCracken, Marshall County
Presleigh Jennings, Marshall County
Abbie Farmer, McCracken County
Boys High Jump
Donsten Brown, McCracken County
Cole Mills, Marshall County
Girls Pole Vault
Laney Evans, Marshall County
Mary Grace Thompson, Marshall County
Boys Pole Vault
Seth Hill, McCracken County
Caleb Joyce, McCracken County
Jack Johnson, Marshall County
CLASS 2A
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
Madeline Strenge, Alicia Durfee, Olivia Ladd, Weslyn Durfee — Paducah Tilghman
Madison Futrell, Jaycee Crouch, Elle Carson, Ainsley Smith — Calloway County
Mariah Merritt, Jordan Ortt, Addyson Schott, Kylee White — Caldwell County
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
Myles Middleton, Jake Taylor, Liam Black, Bishop Christ — Paducah Tilghman
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Olivia Anderson, Calloway County
Faith Magee, Paducah Tilghman
Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Trystan Wright, Calloway County
Tate Weatherley, Calloway County
Girls 100 Meter Dash
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman
Massie Harris, Paducah Tilghman
McKenzie Davis, Calloway County
Tamia Walker, Caldwell County
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman
Joemari Starks, Paducah Tilghman
Aaron Fennel, Calloway County
Ethan Weatherspoon, Caldwell County
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
Alec Coffie, Diamond Gray, Dasia Garland, Massie Harris — Paducah Tilghman
Jaycee Crouch, Lexi McClure, Avery Posten, McKenzie Love — Calloway County
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
Luke Birdsong, Joemari Starks, Brian Thomas, Jackson Goodwin — Paducah Tilghman
Giovantie Riley, Ethan Weatherspoon, Baron Wells, Blake Vivrette — Caldwell County
Trystan Wright, Gabriel Carson, Cohen McCartney, Aaron Fennel — Calloway County
Girls 1600 Meter Run
Ainsley Smith, Calloway County
Kylee White, Caldwell County
Boys 1600 Meter Run
Landon McCartney, Calloway County
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Alec Coffie, Jaaliyah Biggers, Diamond Gray, Massie Harris — Paducah Tilghman
Ella Phillips, Elle Carson, McKenzie Love, McKenzie Davis — Calloway County
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Luke Birdsong, Joemari Starks, Brian Thomas, Paul McKnight — Paducah Tilghman
Trystan Wright, Gabriel Carson, Cohen McCartney, Timarian Bledsoe — Calloway County
Giovante Riley, Baron Wells, Elijah Shaheen, Ethan Weatherspoon — Caldwell County
Girls 400 Meter Dash
Elle Carson, Calloway County
Boys 400 Meter Dash
Aaron Fennel, Calloway County
Jackson Goodwin, Paducah Tilghman
Blake Vivrette, Caldwell County
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Sydney Naber, Calloway County
Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman
Kauri Whitfield, Paducah Tilghman
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Trystan Wright, Calloway County
Cohen McCartney, Calloway County
Girls 800 Meter Run
Ainsley Smith, Calloway County
Boys 800 Meter Run
Landon McCartney, Calloway County
Girls 200 Meter Dash
Massie Harris, Paducah Tilghman
McKenzie Davis, Calloway County
Tamia Walker, Caldwell County
Diamond Gray, Paducah Tilghman
Boys 200 Meter Dash
Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman
Aaron Fennel, Calloway County
Baron Wells, Caldwell County
Girls 3200 Meter Run
Madeline Strenge, Paducah Tilghman
Drake Calhoon, Calloway County
Boys 3200 Meter Run
Daniel Puckett, Calloway County
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
Sydney Naber, Elle Carson, Madison Futrell, Ainsley Smith — Calloway County
Olivia Ladd, Diamond Gray, Dasia Garland, Kauri Whitfield — Paducah Tilghman
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Jake Taylor, Bishop Christ, Joemari Starks, Jackson Goodwin — Paducah Tilghman
Girls Shot Put
Lydia Bell, Calloway County
Boys Shot Put
Luke Johnson, Calloway County
Girls Discus Throw
Jaelynn Carver Smith, Paducah Tilghman
Boys Discus Throw
Luke Johnson, Calloway County
Girls Long Jump
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman
Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman
Tamia Walker, Caldwell County
Boys Long Jump
Landen Fitzgerald, Paducah Tilghman
Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman
Girls Triple Jump
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman
Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman
Ella Phillips, Calloway County
Sayde Lowe, Calloway County
Boys Triple Jump
Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman
Jerome Tyler, Paducah Tilghman
Girls High Jump
Alec Rodgers, Calloway County
Olivia Anderson, Calloway County
Boys High Jump
Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman
Blake Vivrette, Caldwell County
Girls Pole Vault
Eowyn Gesler, Calloway County
Sydney Naber, Calloway County
Boys Pole Vault
Dale Young, Paducah Tilghman
Rafael Dabu- Paducah Tilghman
CLASS 1A
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
Ashley Vonnahme, Isabelle Bourne, Allie Vonnahme, Leah Jenkins — Murray
Girls 100 Meter Dash
Hollis Bourque, Murray
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Corey Smith II, Fulton County
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
Abby Elmore, Ashley Vonnahme, Hollis Bourque, Farris Howard — Murray
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
Daniel Coles, Kylan Galbreath, Brajone Dabney, Isaac Stevenson — Mayfield
Xavier Biggers, Kainoa Olive, Caleb Cauley, Christian Seavers — Murray
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Abby Elmore, Hollis Bourque, Farris Howard, Rachel Trzepacz — Murray
Ella Smith, Quiaries Fox, Camea Hunt, Kate Henderson — Mayfield
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Daniel Coles, Brajone Dabney, Kylan Galbreath, Isaac Stevenson — Mayfield
Brendan Dahncke, Xavier Biggers, Kainoa Olive, Christian Seavers — Murray
Girls 400 Meter Dash
Abby Emore, Murray
Boys 400 Meter Dash
Wesley Brown, Fulton County
Girls 200 Meter Dash
Hollis Bourque, Murray
Boys 200 Meter Dash
Xavier Biggers, Murray
Corey Smith II, Fulton County
Girls 3200 Meter Run
Miranda Gartner, St. Mary
Boys 3200 Meter Run
Luke Cross, Murray
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Kainoa Olive, Caleb Cauley, Keaton McCoy, Zavion Carman — Murray
Girls Shot Put
Jade Oakley, Murray
Boys Shot Put
Sebastian Lawrence, Murray
Tyler Love, Fulton County
Gaige Jacobs, Murray
Girls Discus Throw
Jade Oakley, Murray
Kawai Olive, Murray
Boys Discus Throw
Sebastian Lawrence, Murray
Tyler Love, Fulton County
Gaige Jacobs, Murray
Girls Long Jump
Rachel Trzepacz, Murray
Ella Smith, Mayfield
Javona Davis, Fulton County
Boys Long Jump
Corey Smith II, Fulton County
Josh Cole, Fulton County
Girls Triple Jump
Ella Smith, Mayfield
Rachel Trzepacz, Murray
Boys Triple Jump
Corey Smith II, Fulton County
Daniel Coles, Mayfield
Girls High Jump
Rachel Trzepacz, Murray
Farris Howard, Murray
Boys High Jump
Dakyran Gossett, Fulton County
Girls Pole Vault
Kynzlee Fox, Murray
Erin Faulkner, Murray
Boys Pole Vault
Rowdy Sokolowski, Murray
Cameron Youngblood, Murray
