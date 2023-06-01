The 2023 KHSAA State Tennis Championships came to an early end for the remaining First Region athletes in contention for titles on Wednesday morning. Heading into Wednesday morning’s rounds of 16 matches, three First Region doubles teams still stood along with two girls individuals.
Unfortunately for those athletes, their chances at a state title came to an end.
GIRLS SINGLES
McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell started off her week on fire. She boasted an unblemished tournament with her first two rounds posting scores of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0. Her journey unfortunately also came to an end in a 6-0, 6-2 loss to Sacred Heart’s Lilah Shallcross in the round of 16.
Mayfield single Molly Null also started out the tournament strong. She posted scores of 6-1, 6-0 in the first round and 6-1, 6-4 in the second before falling to Tapanee Boonyawat 6-1, 6-1 in Wednesday mornings round of 16.
BOYS DOUBLES
The lone boys competitors from the First Region remaining, McCracken County’s Connor McIntosh and Wyatt Crabtree handled their first two rounds with ease, posting scores of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-1, before ultimately falling 6-4, 6-4 to Villa Madonna Academy duo Shayaan Ahmad and Joey Case.
GIRLS DOUBLES
McCracken County had two girls doubles teams compete Wednesday morning in the round of 16. Pratha Patel and Lilli Smith fell 6-1, 6-0 to Sacred Hearts Claire Rueff and Sanam Krishnani Wednesday morning. The duo started out strong with a 6-0, 6-0 first round, continued with a strong second round of 6-3, 6-4 before their run came to an end.
Alexis Poore and Cassidy Parker rounded out the doubles competitors from western Kentucky. They lost to Central Hardin duo Katelyn Ditto and Annie Yates 6-4, 6-4 to see their tournament come to an end. They started the week with a first round resulting in 6-1, 6-0 scores and continued with tougher competition, still winning 6-1, 7-5.
