Sophie Hollowell

After two perfect scoring rounds of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0, McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell fell in the round of 16 with a score of 6-0, 6-2 to Lilah Shallcross from Sacred Heart.

 JARED JENSEN | The Sun

The 2023 KHSAA State Tennis Championships came to an early end for the remaining First Region athletes in contention for titles on Wednesday morning. Heading into Wednesday morning’s rounds of 16 matches, three First Region doubles teams still stood along with two girls individuals.

Unfortunately for those athletes, their chances at a state title came to an end.

