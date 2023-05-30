The 2023 KHSAA State Tennis Championships presented by UK Healthcare will get underway Tuesday morning in Lexington, KY. Over the course of three days competition will be weeded out and champions will be crowned in Girls and Boys singles and doubles events, and a plethora of First Region athletes will be in the running for those championships.
The following are athletes and their first competitors they will meet as early as 7 a.m. CST on Tuesday morning. Champions will be crowned in each of the four groups on Thursday, June 1 at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Lexington.
GIRLS SINGLES:
Pratha Patel/Lilli Smith (McCracken County) vs. Elizabeth Maglinger/Macey Meisel (Bowling Green)
Alexis Poore/Cassidy Parker (McCracken County) vs. Zoe Karelis/Hannah Davidson (Hazard High School)
Meghan Gruber/Maddie Duwe (Paducah Tilghman) vs. Hannah Peters/Skylar Riley (Estill County)
Delaney Miller/Jessica Wells (Marshall County) vs. Abby Emerson/Emma Oberhausen (Mercy Academy)
GIRLS SINGLES:
Abby Brown (Paducah Tilghman) vs. Caroline Lowman (Ashland Blazer)
Sophie Hollowell (McCracken County) vs. Kyra Jones (Murray High School)
Molly Null (Mayfield) vs. Chloe Mackey (Hopkins County Central)
BOYS DOUBLES:
Banks Lafont/Leyton Morris (Paducah Tilghman) vs. Nicholas Ruzzene/Simon Swansegar (Woodford County)
Om Patel/Emmanuel Puertollano (McCracken County) vs. Alex Desario/Cayden Sweeney (Lawrence County)
Connor McIntosh/Wyatt Crabtree (McCracken County) vs. Carter Heist/Aiden Webb (Pulaski County)
Alex McMillan/Nolan Waller (Paducah Tilghan) vs. Tennyson Prater/Clay Turley (George Rogers Clark)
BOYS SINGLES:
Hayden Scruggs (McCracken County) vs. Andrew Kruse (Bullitt East)
Whitson McNeill (Paducah Tilghman) vs. Equan Branham (Knott County)
Cameron Wright (Paducah Tilghman) vs. Jackson Flynn (Southwestern)
Michael East (Mayfield) vs. Ryder Riggs (Ashland Blazer)
