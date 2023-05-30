The 2023 KHSAA State Tennis Championships presented by UK Healthcare will get underway Tuesday morning in Lexington, KY. Over the course of three days competition will be weeded out and champions will be crowned in Girls and Boys singles and doubles events, and a plethora of First Region athletes will be in the running for those championships.

The following are athletes and their first competitors they will meet as early as 7 a.m. CST on Tuesday morning. Champions will be crowned in each of the four groups on Thursday, June 1 at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Lexington.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In