The 2021 KHSAA State Tennis Championships get underway at 8 a.m. EST Tuesday as the girls singles and doubles competition heads to the UK Boone/Downing Tennis Club while the boys tournament opens at Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville. Tickets to the event are available for purchase online only and can be found at khsaatickets.org.
Following the first day of competition, all remaining tennis matches will be played at Top Seed Tennis Club, with Wednesday’s competition starting at 8 a.m. Thursday’s action opens with the boys and girls singles and doubles semifinals at 9 a.m. Championship matches for boys and girls doubles are slated for noon, with the finals for boys and girls singles set for 2 p.m.
Team champions will be determined through an accumulation of points throughout the tournament, with each singles player and doubles team receiving one point for each match victory. Brackets for the state singles and doubles championships are available on the Tennis page at KHSAA.org.
All weather updates and schedule adjustments for the tennis championships will be posted to the homepage at KHSAA.org, along with the Association’s Twitter accounts (@KHSAA and @khsaaevents). Results from each event will be posted to KHSAA.org as they become available. Official championship photos will be uploaded within 72 hours of the completion of each event at khsaaphotos.org.
The tournaments include several competitors from the Purchase region who will all be vying for state titles. The local contingent is highlighted by First Region champions in Paducah Tilghman junior Davis Rowton (boys singles), McCracken County senior Shelby Puryear (girls singles), Graves County junior Clay Cooper and senior Brady Ellegood (boys doubles) and Mayfield junior Megan Null and freshman Molly Null.
The matchups involving athletes from local high schools are listed below. All listed times are Eastern.
Boys SinglesCalloway County sophomore Isaac Schwepker vs. Magoffin County senior Isaiah Salyer (Tuesday, 8 a.m.)
McCracken County sophomore Keegan Terrone vs. Bardstown senior Will Rapier (Tuesday, 8 a.m.)
Community Christian Academy sophomore Addicus Hughes vs. Fort Campbell junior Andrew Haughenbury (Tuesday, 8 a.m.)
Paducah Tilghman junior Davis Rowton vs. Paul Dunbar sophomore Kian Rosenau (Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.)
Boys Doubles
Caldwell County senior Jordan Hammett and freshman Ryan Hammett vs. Knott County Central eighth-graders Equan Branham and Joseph Honeycutt (Tuesday, 10 a.m.)
Paducah Tilghman seniors AJ Armstrong and Ben LeBuhn vs. Corbin junior Daniel Byrley and senior Leighton Cornett (Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.)
Graves County junior Clay Cooper and senior Brady Ellegood vs. St. Xavier freshman William Lewis and sophomore Tommy Scanlan (Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.)
Marshall County junior Kian Court and senior Kiefer Court vs. Henry Clay senior Wenxiang Sun and junior Jake Walters (Tuesday, noon)
Caldwell County sophomore Graden Miller and junior Billy Wallace vs. Bullitt East freshman Andrew Kruse and senior Kameron Mullins (Tuesday, noon)
McCracken County freshmen Hutch Crabtree and Aaron Lundberg vs. Montgomery County seniors Clark Brann and Joe South (Tuesday, noon)
Girls Singles
McCracken County senior Shelby Puryear vs. Greenwood sophomore Greer Glosick (Tuesday, 8 a.m.)
Paducah Tilghman sophomore Abby Brown vs. Boyle County sophomore Jaina Burkett (Tuesday, 8 a.m.)
Paducah Tilghman senior Natalie Lansden vs. Covington Latin sophomore Sara Watanabe (Tuesday, 9 a.m.)
McCracken County senior Maggie Smith vs. Beechwood senior Katherine Taylor (Tuesday, 9:15 a.m.)
Girls Doubles
Paducah Tilghman sophomore Meghan Gruber and senior Anna West vs. Bowling Green sophomores Macy Meisel and Elizabeth Maglinger (Tuesday, 10 a.m.)
McCracken County eighth-grader Sophie Hollowell and sophomore Lilli Smith vs. Boyle County sophomores Edie Clark and Maggie Cerqeira (Tuesday, 11 a.m.)
Mayfield junior Megan Null and freshman Molly Null vs. Johnson Central juniors Diya Patel and Madeline Robinson (Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.)
Graves County juniors Audrey Lamb and Maddy Williams vs. Owensboro Catholic seniors Emmy Moore and Sarah Young (Tuesday, noon)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.