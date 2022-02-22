The KHSAA Girls and Boys Swim Championship took place over the weekend with swimmer from McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman and Murray High Schools all finishing in the top-20 in a variety of events. The McCracken County boys team finished No. 22 overall with a team score of 24 while the Tilghman girls team finished No. 24 with team scores of 27.
In individual events McCracken County’s Kaleb Suitor finished No. 7 in both the Boys 100 Yard Butterfly and 100 Yard Backstroke. Tilghman’s Madison Patel finished No. 3 in the Girls 100 Yard Backstroke and No. 8 in the 50 Yard Freestyle.
The Murray girls team finished No. 26 with 19 points and the boys team finished No. 31 with 10 points.
Coral Brogan placed No. 12 in the girls 500 Yard Free, Jenna Turley finished No. 14 in the 50 Free and Katelynn Stanczyk finished No. 15 in the 100 Yard Free. Turley, Stanczyk, Brogan and Meg Robinson placed No. 12 in the 400 Yard Free Relay. Isaac Bourne, John Outland, Kellie Tobergte and Gabe Turley finished No. 15 in the 200 Yard Free Relay and Bourne, Tobergte, Turley and Cooper Eye placed No. 14 in the 400 Yard Free Relay.
