The eighth KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship begins Friday morning at the Kentucky Dam Marina when 90 teams compete for the 2021 state title.
The two-day championship (May 7-8), with Calvert City serving as official host city, begins each morning with the boat launch from Kentucky Dam Marina at 6:30 a.m. The weigh-ins are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. each day and will be streamed live online at khsaa.tv.
Teams will launch in three flights each morning with a staggered return to the dock for weigh-ins. The launch order will then be reversed for the second day of the competition. Teams will start returning to the marina at 2:30 p.m. each day for the weigh-in, which will be streamed free of charge on the NFHS Network and available at khsaa.tv. Awards will be presented to the top four teams along with the big bass award following the second day’s weigh-in.
Free digital tickets for fans attending the weigh-ins are available online at khsaatickets.org. Fans can “buy” the free ticket before arriving and validate the ticket on their phone upon arrival.
Several First Region anglers will be competing this weekend, as eight teams from Purchase-area schools punched their ticket to state by placing inside the top 20 at the regional tournament. Marshall County’s Ty Redden, Clayton Wyatt, Maddox Cope and Matthew Henderson won the First Region championship, catching five fish with a total weight of 17 pounds, 13 ounces. Marshall’s Harlan Thomas, Sam Mann, Dylan Robinson and Chase Webb also qualified for state, placing 12th. The duos of Redden and Wyatt along with Mann and Thomas are representing these teams at state.
Also competing this weekend are McCracken County’s Clayton Canada and Tristan Oliver (ninth in the region tournament) and Emily Carter and Blake Jeffrey (19th), Calloway County’s Ross Kearns and Landon Morgan (fifth), Graves County’s Caleb Walton and Cleveland Elkins (15th) and Trigg County’s Mitchell Green and Christian Jones (13th) and Anthony Ethridge and Dominick Sabatino (14th).
The launch order for the 90 competing teams was determined by a random draw and will take place in three flights of 30 boats each. In Boat 8, Marshall’s Mann and Thomas will be the first of the First Region teams to launch on Friday. Their team captain is Marcece Cobb.
Boat 33, containing McCracken’s Canada and Oliver and captained by Neal Canada, is the first of the First Region boats to launch in Flight 2. Graves’ Walton and Elkins are in Boat 49 and are captained by Randy Walton. Trigg’s Green and Jones are in Boat 50 and are captained by Scott Schrock. McCracken’s Jeffrey and Carter are in Boat 52 and are captained by Matt Carter. Trigg’s Ethridge and Sabatino are in Boat 56 and are captained by Edward Ethridge.
Flight 3 includes Marshall’s Redden and Wyatt (Boat 79, captain: Jermi Redden) and Calloway’s Morgan and Kearns (Boat 82, captain: Tommy Morgan).
The head coaches for these teams are Nick Binns (Marshall), Payton Harris (McCracken), Amanda Morgan and Jana Mason (Calloway), Scott Ellison and Erica Hays (Graves) and Scott Schrock (Trigg).
The last time the state championship was held, in 2019, South Laurel’s Shawn Coots and Trent Keltner won the state title. First Region teams have won the state championship twice since 2013 — Calloway’s Bracken Robertson and Dillon Starks in 2013 and Marshall’s Tristan Barrett and Evan Bremmerkamp in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.