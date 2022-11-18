The KHSAA boys and girls sweet 16 tournaments will continue to be held at Rupp arena. The OVG360 managed Rupp Arena partnered with KHSAA to extend the contract to host KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 Tournament and KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 Tournament, keeping the tournament in Central KY for at least 3 more years.

Tickets, including entire tournament season tickets, will be available for purchase in December during the holiday season. With this announcement, the nationally recognized and award nominated Rupp Arena keeps its commitment to showcase the greatest athletes in the state along with the great entertainers that visit Lexington on an annual basis.

