Starks

Joemari Starks signs to become a Campbellsville University Tiger to continue to play football. Pictured from left to right: Tommie Patterson, Terica Patterson and JoJo Starks.

 By Wayne Walden/PTHS

Paducah Tilghman senior Joemari “JoJo” Starks signed a football scholarship with Campbellsville University at a signing ceremony held at PTHS on March 28.

Starks has played football for four years and was a defensive back and wide receiver for the Tornado in 2022. In his senior season, Starks tallied 86 rushing yards, 164 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.

