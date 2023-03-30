Paducah Tilghman senior Joemari “JoJo” Starks signed a football scholarship with Campbellsville University at a signing ceremony held at PTHS on March 28.
Starks has played football for four years and was a defensive back and wide receiver for the Tornado in 2022. In his senior season, Starks tallied 86 rushing yards, 164 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.
“Another Tornado to become a Tiger. That makes me proud because that’s my school,” PTHS football head coach Sean Thompson said. “JoJo’s been through a lot of ups and downs in his football career but he kept coming back whenever he was given the opportunity. I know he will be successful because of what he’s been through. I’m excited to see what he will do at the next level.”
“I want to thank Coach Thompson, Coach Love, the rest of my coaches, my family, and my friends,” Starks said. “I want to give a special thanks to Coach ‘E’, without him I probably wouldn’t have this opportunity. We put in a lot of work over the summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.