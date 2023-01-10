The McCracken County Mustang basketball program is not shy about giving nailbiting, edge-of-your-seat performances this season. On Saturday, the team continued the pattern with a 63-62 victory at the buzzer with a field goal by Jack McCune over the visiting Owensboro Red Devils.

The shot by McCune kept McCracken’s undefeated record untarnished as the Mustangs were down by two points with five seconds left in the game as the official handed the ball to Jack Bradley, who passed to McCune for the game-winning shot.

