The McCracken County Mustang basketball program is not shy about giving nailbiting, edge-of-your-seat performances this season. On Saturday, the team continued the pattern with a 63-62 victory at the buzzer with a field goal by Jack McCune over the visiting Owensboro Red Devils.
The shot by McCune kept McCracken’s undefeated record untarnished as the Mustangs were down by two points with five seconds left in the game as the official handed the ball to Jack Bradley, who passed to McCune for the game-winning shot.
With the final shot, McCune collected 25 points in the victory, leading the Mustangs in scoring. In addition, the senior finished with six rebounds against a dominant Owensboro team.
“It’s the gutsy stuff from our kids, you know, we got down by six,” head coach Dustin Roberts said. “Every time they seem to be down and things are going against us, our guys in the huddle, timeouts, and quarters, they dig in and encourage each other, and they found a way to fight.”
The first quarter set the tone for the contest with a battle between McCune and Owensboro’s Kenyatta Carbon. While McCracken County’s scoring was spread across shots from McCune, Bradley, and Connor Miller, the Red Devils relied heavily on Carbon, who scored seven of the 12 points for Owensboro in the quarter.
Each time the Mustangs attempted to push the score out of the comfort zone for Owensboro, Carbon and his Red Devils devised a plan to keep the score uncomfortably close. By the end of the first half, McCracken County’s lead going into halftime was 32-28.
The Red Devils controlled the third quarter, with Carbon and Abdul Mitchell tallying a combined 19 points out of Owensboro’s 20. However, McCracken County benefited from Owensboro’s aggressive tactics, allowing the Mustangs to take a trip to the free throw line, where they finished with an 83.3 free throw percentage as a team.
Although the Mustangs only posted 12 points in the third quarter and headed into the final quarter down 48-44, Miller, McCune, and Jackson Klope added their tallies from the free-throw line. In addition, Carson Purvis posted five points in the quarter, three coming from a 3-pointer that sent McCracken County’s fan section into a joyous uproar.
As the fourth quarter loomed, the Mustangs prepared for the battle against the Red Devils to protect the unblemished record they’ve held onto dearly so far this season. But, with Owensboro falling into foul trouble and Cayman Powell fouling out of the game, freshman Klope took advantage, adding five points to the Mustangs from the free-throw line.
With less than four minutes left to play, McCracken County and Owensboro were tied up at 54-54. However, the Mustangs were able to push ahead, making it 59-58 with 1:30 left in the contest. Seconds later, McCracken County held possession, but Owensboro took control, taking a 62-61 lead over the Mustangs.
After multiple timeouts from both sides of the bench, McCracken County gained possession of the ball with seconds left, down by one point. With the ball in Bradley’s hands, he passed to McCune, who twisted and turned, going for the jumper as time expired to give the Mustangs win No. 14 this season. As the buzzer sounded, McCune and Bradley embraced as the Mustangs ran to the end of the court in celebration, greeted by peers and familiar faces.
Despite Owensboro falling short at the last second of the game, Carbon led all scorers with 32 points in the contest with an exceptional performance on the basketball court. Mitchell finished with 18 points with seven rebounds.
The McCracken County Mustangs will head to Reed Conder Gymnasium to take on familiar foe, Marshall County (12-3), on Tuesday at 7:30 PM, following the Lady Mustangs (16-2) and Lady Marshals (8-7) matchup at 6:00 PM.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 63, OWENSBORO 62
OWENSBORO 12 16 20 14 — 62
MCCRACKEN CO 13 19 12 19 —63
OWENSBORO: K. Carbon 32, A. Mitchell 18, T. Taylor 4, J. Roberts 4, J. Moss 2, E. Pendleton 2. FIELD GOALS: 20 (K. Carbon 11, A. Mitchell 7, J. Moss, E. Pendleton). 3-POINTERS: 2 (T. Taylor, J. Roberts). FREE THROWS: 16/23. RECORD: 10-5.
MCCRACKEN CO: J. McCune 25, C. Miller 11, J. Klope 9, C. Purvis 7, J. Venable 5, J. Bradley 4, G. Parish 2. FIELD GOALS: 11 (J. McCune 4, C. Miller 2, J. Klope 2, J. Venable, C. Purvis, J. Bradley). 3-POINTERS: 7 (J. McCune 4, C. Purvis, C. Miller, J. Venable). FREE THROWS: 20/24. RECORD: 14-0.
McCracken County Lady Mustangs 67, Breckinridge County 42The McCracken County Lady Mustangs traveled to Central Hardin for the RDT Construction New Years Classic, competing against the Breckinridge County Lady Tigers. The Lady Mustangs added another win to their impressive regular season record with a 67-42 victory over Breckinridge County.
McCracken County’s Claire Johnson continued to add to her numbers this season, leading all scorers with 24 points. In addition, the junior standout collected three rebounds in the win. Senior Destiny Thomas also shined on the court in the victory, collecting 23 points and six rebounds.
MCCRACKEN CO: C. Johnson 24, D. Thomas 23, M. Buchanan 7, B. Benton 6, C. Sivills 4, J. Bufford 3. FIELD GOALS: 22 (C. Johnson 11, D. Thomas 6, M. Buchanan 3, C. Sivills 2). 3-POINTERS: 5 (D. Thomas 2, B. Benton 2, J. Bufford). FREE THROWS: 8/12. RECORD: 16-2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY: C. Lucas 20, E. Grimes 14, J. Mitcham 4, K. Huffines 2, A. Hinton 2. FIELD GOALS: 14/33 (C. Lucas 7, E. Grimes 4, J. Mitcham, K. Huffines, A. Hinton). 3-POINTERS: 1/11 (E. Grimes). FREE THROWS: 11/12. RECORD: 12-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.