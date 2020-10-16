St. Mary’s stifling defense behind the midline and a terrific performance from Vikings keeper Jack Bell were no match for McCracken County on Thursday night, which came away with a 4-0 win at Jetton Field for the program’s seventh-straight First District title.

And it came in one final flurry.

A rocket-of-a-goal from senior defender Carlos Velazquez (courtesy of an assist from senior Dylan Deweese) had the Mustangs up 1-0 in the 36th minute.

It wasn’t until the 76th, 77th and 79th minutes did the avalanche come, as a 20-yard bomb from Josh Kuntz (right in the middle of the field, unmarked) and a nifty brace from Reese Bohde, respectively, iced the championship and a No. 1 seed in next week’s First Region Tournament.

“We did switch formations a couple of times,” noted McCracken coach Michael Wiersema. “It was just perseverance. When Josh (Kuntz) hit that bomb, it made (St. Mary) want to step out (of the box) a little bit.

“And when they stepped out, we could play a little bit behind them.”

The Mustangs were without the services of stars Riley Skinner and Caleb Madison, who were both named to the 2020 All-District Team, due to sustained injuries. But Wiersema is hearing positive news about both, and it’s possible he could have their services by next week, when the Mustangs face Second District runner-up Murray at Draffenville’s Colburn Field in the opening round.

“Caleb’s talking about trying to practice (Friday),” he added. “And Riley, the doctors are talking about trying to get him to run (Friday). You know, baby steps. The most important thing to me is that those guys don’t rush it, and we take care of them.

“But they’re working hard to try and get back.”

The Vikings got 13 saves from Bell, who had seven after the first half, but missed on their only three true scoring opportunities. Gavin O’Donley made a terrific save in the first 10 minutes, snatching a fly ball from his right, and two second-half corners never materialized.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY 4, ST. MARY 0

SCORING

First Half — 36’ MC Carlos Velazquez (Dylan Deweese assists).

Second Half — 76’ MC Josh Kuntz (unassisted), 77’ MC Reese Bohde (unassisted), 78’ MC Reese Bohde (Josh Kuntz assists).

STATISTICS

Shots: MC 24, SM 2. Saves: MC Gavin O’Donley 1, SM Jack Bell 13. Corners: MC 7, SM 2.

RECORDS

MC 9-2-3 (3-0), SM 8-4-1 (3-2)

2020 All-District Team

Jack Hutcheson, Paducah Tilghman

Bradley Holland, Paducah Tilghman

Paul McKnight, Paducah Tilghman

Nolan Waller, Paducah Tilghman

Jack Bell, St. Mary

Colin Hrdlicka, St. Mary

Michael Lurtz, St. Mary

Jack Roof, St. Mary

Daniel Willett, St. Mary

Jaxon Miller, McCracken County (MVP)

Dylan Deweese, McCracken County

Riley Skinner, McCracken County

Caleb Madison, McCracken County

Reese Bohde, McCracken County

Max LaFont, McCracken County

Lady Mustangs make it eight straightThe McCracken County Lady Mustangs picked up their eighth-consecutive First District soccer title on Thursday night at Jetton Field, as a hat trick from senior Olivia Bogaczyk and another score from senior midfielder Molly Thomas were the highlights in a 4-0 win over the St. Mary Lady Vikings.

And while Bogaczyk picked up her 23rd, 24th and 25th goals of the season in the ninth, 21st and 48th minutes (respectively), it was Thomas — netting her first of the year, in the 15th minute — giving the Lady Mustangs an important 2-0 lead.

“This is just the first step in making it to the next level, which is what we’ve been striving for all season,” Thomas said. “We just have to keep this fire underneath us. This needs to be the beginning of everything.

“Our offense has always had this awesome connection, and it’s just gotten stronger and stronger throughout the year. I think it’s just been from playing with each other (so much) and having a positive attitude. Honestly, this team has had a better relationship off of the field than any other team that I’ve ever been on, and I think that has everything to do with it.”

Thomas is currently second on the team in assists (with seven, behind Hillary Hollowell’s eight), and according to McCracken County coach Chris Lacey, it’s his longtime midfielder who has the keys to drive the team bus.

“She never makes it about her,” Lacey said. “If you just put her on the stage to take some credit and boast about herself just a little bit, and with every right to do it … she won’t. It’s never about her. I’ve coached her about seven years now, and she’s been like that since the first day I coached her. And she’s just developed into a great student of the game, a great reader, and a fantastic player.”

The Lady Vikings had their best chance to remove the shutout in the final 20 minutes of the match, when a foul led to a penalty kick for sophomore forward Vanessa Becker.

Becker, who calmly buried one in the 1-0 win against Paducah Tilghman earlier this week, had the wind pushing from behind. And with all-district goalie Karsyn Allard bouncing between the posts, Becker went high, and it sailed over the crossbar … preserving the shutout.

With the win, McCracken County will host the First Region Tournament at Mercy Health Field next week, and face Murray in the opening round.

The Lady Tigers fell to Marshall County 9-1 in Thursday’s Second District final at Mallary France Field in Murray.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY 4, ST. MARY 0

SCORING

First Half — 9’ MC Olivia Bogaczyk (unassisted), 15’ MC Molly Thomas (Davis Dubrock assists), 21’ MC Olivia Bogaczyk (Amaya Wilkey assists).

Second Half — 48’ MC Olivia Bogaczyk (Natalie Taylor assists).

STATISTICS

Shots: MC 23, SM 3. Saves: MC Karsyn Allard 0, SM Anistyn Thomas 11. Corners: MC 2, SM 0.

RECORDS

MC 10-3-2 (3-0), SM 3-8-1 (2-3)

2020 All-District Team

Natalie Besaw, Paducah Tilghman

Kate LeBuhn, Paducah Tilghman

Shelby Nickal, Paducah Tilghman

Leah Tyrrell, Paducah Tilghman

Vanessa Becker, St. Mary

Ansley Eck, St. Mary

Hailey Froehlich, St. Mary

Megan Lorch, St. Mary

Emily Vetch, St. Mary

Karsyn Allard, McCracken County

Hailey Arnold, McCracken County

Olivia Bogaczyk, McCracken County (MVP)

Haidyn Green, McCracken County

Hillary Hollowell, McCracken County

Molly Thomas, McCracken County

Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.

