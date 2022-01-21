Murray High Schools senior Katelynn Stanczyk signed a letter of commitment with Centre’s Colonel’s Swim Team in Danville on Wednesday.
A private liberal arts undergraduate college with an enrollment of approximately 1,400 students, Centre was founded by Presbyterian leaders, and maintains a loose affiliation with the Presbyterian Church.
While there, Stanczyk plans to major in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, along with a minor in International Studies.
During Stanczyk’s six-year MHS swim career, her records to date include: 2020: (400 Freestyle Relay), and in 2021 (200 Freestyle, 200 Medley Relay, and 400 Freestyle Relay).
Also a member of the MHS Speech Team, Stanczyk serves as the recording secretary.
Named to the 2018 National Speech and Debate Association Middle School National Tournament, 2020 National Catholic Forensic League (NCFL) High School National Tournament, and the 2021 NCFL High School national tournament, (NSDA High School National Tournament), Stanczyk has also received state finalist awards in Informative, Declamation, and Impromptu categories. The vice-president of the 2022 class, Stanczyk is a member of the ACT +30 Club, the Beta, Spanish and Math Clubs, and the FBLA and the MHS History Team.
Stanczyk is excited about her future at Centre, but knows it will be bittersweet to leave Murray High School, where she said, she found a family.
“I love Murray! Murray High has prepared me immensely for my future. The teachers have challenged me to put forth my best work. The staff and students have encouraged me to be the best I can, and they’ve helped lift me up when I needed it,” she said.
As a lifeguard at Oaks Country Club, Stanczyk has volunteered with Outreach 360 through a virtual Spanish internship, taught English to Latin American youth, and spoke conversational Spanish with Latin American teens.
Stanczyk is the daughter of Dr. Kathy and Dr. Chris Stanczyk, Murray.
