Southern family

St. Mary’s Ella Southern will continue her rodeo career at the collegiate level while attending Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Southern signed her letter of intent on Friday with family and friends surrounding her in support.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Friday, St. Mary’s Ella Southern signed her letter of intent to continue her rodeo career at the collegiate level while attending Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

“It means everything,” Southern said. “When I started riding horses six years ago and got competitive in rodeo, I never thought I would be able to take it to the collegiate level like this. And just getting to do rodeo in Texas and to try and make it big is the big plan, it means everything.”

