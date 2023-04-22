On Friday, St. Mary’s Ella Southern signed her letter of intent to continue her rodeo career at the collegiate level while attending Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
“It means everything,” Southern said. “When I started riding horses six years ago and got competitive in rodeo, I never thought I would be able to take it to the collegiate level like this. And just getting to do rodeo in Texas and to try and make it big is the big plan, it means everything.”
Southern is the first rodeo signee for the St. Mary Vikings and hopes her brother and sister will follow in her footsteps.
“It is a special moment, and I’m incredibly thankful to St. Mary for letting me have it here,” Southern said. “I’m hoping it does continue with my brother and sister, who are in middle and high school right now. It’s a cool experience to be the first to sign (a letter of intent) for rodeo. I feel like it’s a pretty neat thing to do.”
Southern holds the Kentucky High School Rodeo Association’s 2022-2023 KYHSRA Queen title, which she received in May 2022, heading into her senior year at St. Mary as a Lady Viking. She will continue her career under Sam Houston State University’s Rodeo Coach, Edward “Bubba” Miller, and assistant coach Aaron Sandel.
The KYHSRA State Finals will be held at Muhlenberg County’s Ag Expo Center on May 12 and run through May 14.
