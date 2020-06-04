It’s time to take St. Mary’s Ellie Roof seriously.
Not that people haven’t been. After all, as a freshman, she qualified for the 2019 KHSAA State Golf Tournament after shooting an eighth-place 82 in the First Region Championships at Paducah’s Paxton Park.
But the soon-to-be sophomore has been taking advantage of the quarantine curriculum all students have faced in the commonwealth, studying and completing assignments by day, but then going out and playing nine-to-18-hole rounds in the evenings, and almost daily, at Country Club of Paducah.
On May 24, she followed up a “disappointing” first-round 43-44—87 (15-over par) in the first Bluegrass Tour combo at Drake Creek Golf Club with a sensational 37-38—75 (3-over), finishing just one shot behind the Bellarmine-bound and 2019 First Region runner up Jess Stephens of McCracken County.
If she wasn’t on the radar by then, she certainly is on the radar now.
“I wasn’t really expecting to go out and shoot a 75 that day,” Roof said. “I knew after the first day that I was very disappointed, and I knew I was going to go out the next day and do a lot better.
“And I think that just shows that I’m going to try and do that a lot more this season. Any time I have a bad day, I’m going to try and come back with an even better-than-normal day.”
Her father, Kenny, has been understandably close to his daughter’s development, and even he was taken a bit back by her subliminal round.
“It was one of those days where everything came together,” Kenny Roof said. “I think she hit 13 fairways and 13 greens. One three-putt. And that’s it. Just a good, solid round.”
Two days after, on May 26, Ellie Roof went to Bowling Green Country Club — the annual host of the state tournament. In last year’s visit, her first to state competition, she missed the cut behind a first-round 94 — firing one birdie (No. 10), three pars (No. 7, No. 9, No. 11), eight bogeys, four double bogeys, one triple bogey, and one quadruple bogey.
Naturally, par-5s gave her the most grief, where she went a combined 10-over on holes No. 2, No. 5, No. 14 and No. 18. This is typical of young golfers, where the strength needed to overcome rough yardage can outweigh even the greatest of accuracy.
On this particular Friday, though, she found three more strokes and fired a 91. Not her best, of course, but she’s specifically working on shaving shots. Working smarter, not harder. Improving her grip. Channeling her swing. Focusing her mind.
“My swing is exactly where I want it, and I think my coach (Todd Trimble and Eleanor Spry) would agree,” she added. “But I think being able to go out and play every night is what I’ve really been working on (the most). Being able to turn those pars into birdies, and being able to turn those bogeys into pars, that’s what I really needed to work on.
“And that’s what I’ve gotten to do.”
The graduations of 2019 First Region champion and former teammate Margaret Butts (71), Stephens (72) and Crittenden County’s Lauren Gilchrist (74) certainly paves the way for golfers like Roof to become the new faces of the First Region golf scene in 2020 and beyond.
And Roof won’t be alone, with the likes of Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown, Murray’s Mary Browder Howell, Marshall County’s Savannah Howell, Megan Hertter and Kenley Luksic, and Graves County’s Ellie West all back as state qualifiers from a year ago.
But Roof has one small advantage the rest of the First Region field might not have:
An inside, daily look at Butts’ work ethic and composure, which she hopes to emulate moving forward in her career.
“Margaret and I have been friends for a really long time,” Roof said. “She’s always helped me and encouraged me to do the best that I can. Seeing her go out and shoot even at regionals ... that was just really awesome to see. Because I know she was nervous about that, and she went out there and did the best she could. That’s really inspiring to me, and I hope one day I can do the same thing.”
