CALVERT CITY – St. Mary soon-to-be sophomore Ellie Roof continued her strong start to the 2020 summer golf season on Thursday, when she fired a 6-over 78 in the first round of the Bluegrass Tour Junior Series combo at the Calvert City Country Club in Marshall County.
Finishing just one shot shy of medalist honors to Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey (77, +5), Roof shot plus-2 on the front nine and plus-4 on the back nine, snagging two birdies, 10 pars and eight bogeys along the way. Her two birdies tied the field of 11 girls in the 15-to-18 age division, with Eddyville's Cathryn Brown, Marion (IL) Sarah Capel, McCracken County's Jessica Stephens and Graves County's Ellie West all on her heels.
Meanwhile, defending KHSAA state boys champion and Mississippi State men's golf commit Jay Nimmo nearly bounced back from a late double-bogey to win medalist honors, but wound up in a tie for second place with a one-over 73.
He toted a mostly mistake-free round, as birdies on No. 2 and No. 9 kept him in contention for medalist honors (won by Madisonville's Jackson Hill; 71).
Soon-to-be Murray State freshman Tyler Abernathy fired a 6-over 78, as three birdies were nearly enough to overcome three double-bogeys.
Part two of the golf combo is set for June 10 at Paxton Park of Paducah.
Boys 15-18
1) Jackson Hill, Madisonville – 71 (-1)
T2) Trey Wall, Benton – 73 (+1)
T2) Hunter Reynolds, Cadiz – 73 (+1)
T2) Jay Nimmo, Benton – 73 (+1)
5) Camdyn McLeod, Benton – 77 (+5)
T6) James Folz, Herndon – 78 (+6)
T6) Tyler Abernathy, Clinton – 78 (+6)
T8) Grant Puckett, Clay – 80 (+8)
T8) Hayden Powell, Benton – 80 (+8)
Others:
T11) Preston Futrell, Benton – 82 (+10)
T11) Gunner Hoover, Benton – 82 (+10)
T15) Palmer Sims, Paducah – 85 (+13)
T15) Garrett Rikel, Paducah – 85 (+13)
18) Hayden Engler, Eddyville – 89 (+17)
19) Garrett Dowell, Paducah – 91 (+19)
Boys 12-14
1) Luke Wilson, Paducah – 82 (+10)
2) Haydon Reynolds, Cadiz – 83 (+11)
3) Ryan Stokes, Calvert City – 84 (+12)
4) Aidan Hahn, Paducah – 88 (+16)
5) Stephen Crick, Princeton – 90 (+18)
6) Maddux O'Guinn, Fancy Farm – 94 (+22)
Girls 15-18
1) Nina McMurtrey, Glasgow – 77 (+5)
2) Ellie Roof, Paducah – 78 (+6)
3) Cathryn Brown, Eddyville – 80 (+8)
4) Sarah Capel, Marion (IL) – 82 (+10)
T5) Jessica Stephens, Paducah – 83 (+11)
T5) Ellie West, Mayfield – 83 (+11)
7) Hannah Sumner, Hopkinsville – 84 (+12)
T8) Baylee Kelley, Marion (IL) – 85 (+13)
T8) Autumn Dowdy, LaCenter – 85 (+13)
10) Allie McCoy, Glasgow – 91 (+19)
Others:
11) Claire Knoth, Princeton – 93 (+21)
Girls 14 & Under
1) Skylar Waller, Murray – 84 (+12)
2) Katie Roberts, Calvert City – 89 (+17)
Boys 11-12
1) Paxton Carter, Grand Rivers – 39 (+3)
2) Landon Hunt, Hopkinsville – 40 (+4)
2) Tyler Mueller, Paducah – 48 (+12)
Boys 10 & Under
1) Jacob McDaniels, Princeton – 45 (+9)
2) Brently Gregory, Paducah – 47 (+11)
3) Gage Norman, Benton – 49 (+13)
Girls 12 & Under
T1) Julianne Parker, Bowling Green – 56 (+20)
T1) Kelli Roberts, Calvert City – 56 (+20)
3) Charlestyn Murphy, Benton – 65 (+29)
