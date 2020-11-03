It would’ve been easy for St. Mary’s Bryce Haas to get caught up in a family legacy, perhaps overthink things and let the pressure of generational success smother his approach at the plate — and in life.
After all, his family tree — if it were this tangible, mighty oak — could be chopped, milled and billed as official Louisville Sluggers, and no one would argue. The Haas-Roof-Sims roots sprawl through several ranks of professional baseball and softball programs over the last 70-plus years, with Bryce but a young sapling in the genealogical portfolio.
And yet, the Vikings senior — like lifting a bat off the shoulder and eyeing the wind-up — has recently made his choice, having recently verbally committed to the Carson-Newman baseball program in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
The diamond has been his life. But the basepaths are his to run.
After a shattered ankle tore apart his 2018 freshman season, Haas rebounded for a special spring in 2019. It was the first with his father and former MLB first-round pick (29th overall, 1995), Chris, and the Vikings went 10-15 and 7-11 against First Region talent.
Then a sophomore corner infielder and rotation pitcher, Haas hit a team-best .348 in 24 games with four doubles, 14 walks, 12 RBIs, 12 runs scored, one home run and five stolen bases ... striking out just 14 times. In eight starts, he’d throw 311/3 innings with a 4.02 ERA, adding 29 strikeouts with 19 walks.
Those numbers were supposed to be even better in 2020. His recruitment was supposed to boil over, and the Vikings — on paper, at least — should’ve been .500 or better.
Except, his junior season came and went with not a single inning played ... the coronavirus unfairly crunching the calendar.
“It’s been different,” Haas said. “Sophomore year, I had a good season, especially coming off of a big injury my freshman year, where I shattered my ankle and just wasn’t healthy. I thought I had a good bounce-back season. Played well. And then, I just worked my tail off for junior year, because junior year is your big year for recruiting. That was going to be my year. That got canceled. And like everyone else, I was left wondering: ‘What’s going to happen?’ No one really knew.
“I knew I had the ability to play Division I baseball, or in college somewhere, but with all colleges on a dead period, there just wasn’t a whole lot of opportunity for 2021 recruits to get that exposure.”
Haas, however, did get to play for his summer travel team in the Kentucky Diamond Kings — coached by Cincinnati Reds scout Jim Grief — and he turned those reps into footage and, eventually, a mass email to as many college baseball coaches as he could.
The Eagles, under coach Tom Griffin, assistant Brandon Roberts, and pitching coach Pat Brown, returned the message with great interest, invited Haas and his family down for a workout ...
... and he was sold.
“It’s a beautiful part of the country,” Haas noted. “I fell in love with the program, and I love the coaching staff.”
Carson-Newman, however, isn’t Ole Miss, the program Chris committed to when he was a whipper-snapper in the mid-1990s before opting to strongly produce through nine years of A-through-AAA minor-league baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds.
And that’s OK. There’s a strong relationship here, where a father isn’t living vicariously through the son.
“My dad is my best friend,” Haas said. “It’s the best relationship that I could ask for with a father. He’s my coach, and he’s going to push me harder than anyone else on the team. I’m his kid; that’s just how it goes. But he’s also my dad at the same time.
“He made it clear to me — when COVID hit and we didn’t know when we were going to start playing ball again, or when college recruiters would be able to get to see me. ... And with seniors getting another year of eligibility during COVID ... He said: ‘Look, man, I was a first-round draft pick. I was committed to Ole Miss out of high school. But you’re your own person. I don’t care if you play baseball in college or not. I want you to do whatever you want to do, because you’re going to be a success at whatever you do.’
“He was really great about that, not putting the pressure on me and letting me choose my own path.”
A decision in place, Haas can finally take a little bit of a break before going “through hell” from Dec. 26 through the end of baseball season, where basketball, baseball and books will collide leading up to graduation. He recently caddied for his girlfriend, Ellie Roof, during the second round of the Cullan Brown Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah, and he’s been working out at the Paducah Athletic Club in preparation for year No. 2 under St. Mary boys basketball coach Chase Denson.
Best of all, Haas now has a model of how he hopes things transition from now until college. A plan he can enact and execute, much like he did this past summer with what he called “a transition” and “transformation.”
“When I was younger ... I put a lot of pressure on myself to be the absolute greatest,” Haas said. “I thought I was going to be the next Chris. This year, I really learned to just totally relax. Trust in my abilities. Trust in my hands. Let me do me. I’m going to be fine.
“And another big thing that I learned? Man, I beat myself up a lot when I was younger. An 0-for-4 night or after an error. This summer and this spring when COVID hit, a lot of guys shut it down. I kept working and working. I was hitting. I was throwing. I was lifting weights. It was awesome. I was getting confidence.
“But every time I step in the box now, my mindset is: ‘You’ve got to throw three balls by me. And you can’t do it.’ That’s what I think every single time I get in the box now, and that’s totally transforming my performance.”
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.