Barnett

St. Mary’s Bradyn Barnett (5) was named the UK Sports Medicine Comeback Athlete of the Year. The multi-sport athlete will be honored during the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 finals on March 11.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

Bradyn Barnett, a sophomore at St. Mary, was chosen out of many high school athletes from all over Kentucky to be honored during the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 finals on March 11. The Lady Viking athlete was named the UK Sports Medicine Comeback Athlete of the Year. In addition to the honor, UK Sports Medicine will engrave Barnett’s name on a hanging plaque featuring previous honorees.

“I’ve been the Athletic Director here for 10 years. I’ve seen a lot of athletes and a lot of injuries, but nothing compares to the obstacles that Bradyn has had to overcome,” St. Mary Athletic Director Brad Ehlers said. “Not only is she overcoming them, but she’s also done so since day one with a smile and an attitude of positivity and grace.”

