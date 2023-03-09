Bradyn Barnett, a sophomore at St. Mary, was chosen out of many high school athletes from all over Kentucky to be honored during the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 finals on March 11. The Lady Viking athlete was named the UK Sports Medicine Comeback Athlete of the Year. In addition to the honor, UK Sports Medicine will engrave Barnett’s name on a hanging plaque featuring previous honorees.
“I’ve been the Athletic Director here for 10 years. I’ve seen a lot of athletes and a lot of injuries, but nothing compares to the obstacles that Bradyn has had to overcome,” St. Mary Athletic Director Brad Ehlers said. “Not only is she overcoming them, but she’s also done so since day one with a smile and an attitude of positivity and grace.”
Barnett has been battling Chondroblastoma, a tumor in the femur, since 2019, when the multi-sport athlete began experiencing leg pain. It is an aggressive tumor, and she has a second Aneurysmal Bone Cyst. However, after a biopsy, it was determined to be benign. Over the past four years, Barnett has over gone six surgeries and over 1,300 hours of physical therapy.
“You would never know by talking to or watching her, that she struggles emotionally with any diagnosis, surgery, or setback,” Ehlers said. “She’s been a beacon of hope and optimism for our school and its community, inspiring others, especially myself, to be grateful in life and count every day’s blessings, whether big or small.”
This season, Barnett returned to St. Mary’s Holy Hardwood and collected 22 points in 26 games for the Lady Vikings and first-year head coach Aseer Scott. In addition, Barnett finished with 62 rebounds for her team.
Last season, Barnett was able to start a freshman game with her Lady Vikings for only a few minutes. But, according to Ehlers, the moment was one that everyone in St. Mary’s gym felt. Ehlers stated that he was so emotionally overwhelmed that he needed to step out and gather himself.
“She is #Bradyntough, as our soccer team has printed on the back of their warmups,” Ehlers said. “In recent years, when things in the world seem so negative, having someone like Bradyn be a shining star is refreshing and hopeful that there is still so much good in this world. You just need to know where to look.”
