The St. Mary Vikings and Lady Vikings both pulled off wins on Monday night, as the Ladies defeated their fellow Paducah Christian school, Community Christian 6-3 while their male counterparts took down Mayfield 8-5.
CCA hosted the softball contest on their senior night, while St. Mary hosted the baseball side of things.
CCA was the first to strike on offense, building to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. A pair of singles by Carmella Saxton and Alyssa Knight put players on bases and a ground out from Ava Knight would bring home the runners with help from an error at home plate.
Kayleigh Ballard started the scoring efforts for the Lady Vikings with a line drive single to right field, allowing Trinity Higgins to score on an overthrown ball. One more out later and the visiting team would strike again, this time thanks to a ground ball from Kendal Shaw to bring home Ballard. St. Mary would take the lead in the next at-bat as Vanessa Becker stepped up to the plate to hit a fly ball and reach on an error. That same error would be enough to bring home Kaitlynn Burrus and Shaw, making it a 4-2 ballgame going into the bottom of the third inning.
The Lady Vikings got back to work in the top of the fourth inning after a pair of walked put Higgins and Ballard on bases freely. A single from Burrus to left field would be enough to bring home Higgins and keep two runners on base. Those runners would be left stranded though, as the next at-bat would result in a fielder’s choice out at first base.
The Lady Warriors would make it a 5-3 ball game in their portion of the sixth inning when E Wring grounded out with the bases loaded. This resulted in a run for K Wade for what would be the last point of the game for CCA.
St. Mary would have one left in the tank in the top of the seventh inning. Shaw took the plate with teammates on second and third bases, and thanks to a wild pitch, A Sullivan found shot the gap and stole home for what would be the last run of the game, making it a 6-3 ball game.
St. Mary 6, CCA 3
St. Mary 0041001 — 6-9-4
CCA 2000010 — 3-9-2
2B: SM — T Higgins, A Sullivan; CCA — A Knight
TB: SM — T Higgins 3, A Sullivan 2, K Shaw 2, K Burrus 2, K Ballard 1; CCA — C Saxton 3, A Knight 2, K Wade 1, A Arnett 1, A Knight 1, E Wright, A Kendall 1.
RECORDS: St Mary (2-7), CCA (4-7)
St. Mary got off to an early lead on their home diamond Monday night, with four successful opening innings. They built up an 8-1 led heading into the fifth inning, but a pair of Mayfield homers would make things interesting down the stretch. In the end, the Vikings would prevail and hold off their opponents for an 8-5 victory.
Despite the early Vikings lead, it was Mayfield who put the first point on the board. Charlie Sims would be walked by the Vikings pitcher Clayton Pickard with the bases loaded. This would push Ben Hite home and keep the bases loaded as Mayfield looked to capitalize early. Unfortunately for the visiting team the next at-bat would result in the third out, leading the Cardinals with the 1-0 lead.
Avry Duncan would get the ball rolling for St. Mary with his double in the form of a fly ball to left field. This would allow Brett Haas the time to round home plate and push Landon Durbin to third. Luke Heath would be caught out on a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat, bringing home Durbin, but adding the second out to the board.
Another bases loaded situation put St. Mary in prime scoring position with just one out on the board. This time it was Haas at-bat as he grounded out for the second out, but not before Brandon Quigley made it home, making it a 3-1 game. Durbin kept things going with a line drive single to center field, giving both Jack Muiter and Cade Fleming enough time to make it home for the fourth and fifth runs.
Two more runs would make it a 7-1 game in the bottom of the third inning when both Landre Smiles and Quigley rounded home on sequential plays. Another in the bottom of the fourth by Haas on a wild pitch would finish the St. Mary runs for the night.
Mayfield would find their scoring momentum once again in the top of the fifth inning, adding two runs to their state sheet. In the first at-bat, Ethan Kemp would hit a home run deep over the center field fence and Sims followed when he hit a grounder and reached on an error as teammate Hite scored, making it an 8-3 game.
Zach Darnell would open up the top of the fifth inning with a homer of his own over the left field fence for the fourth run and he would be the batter to bring in the fifth run in the top of the seventh as teammate Jaylen Bass scored the final run of the night.
St. Mary 8, Mayfield 5
St. Mary 232100X — 8-8-4
Mayfield 1000211 — 5-8-2
2B: SM — B Quigley, A Duncan
HR: MAY — Z Darnall, E Kemp
TB: SM — B Quigley 3, A Duncan 2, L Durbin 2, J Willett 1, L Smiles 1, B Haas 1; MAY — E Kemp 5, Z Darnall 4, B Hite 2, A Ellis 1, B Gloyd 1, J Hawkins 1.
RECORDS: St. Mary (13-6), Mayfield (8-18)
