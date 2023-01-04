On Tuesday night, the St. Mary Vikings hosted the Dawson Springs Panthers in a doubleheader matchup between the boys and girls teams. St. Mary swept the Panthers in this home court affair starting off the New Year right. The Vikings clinched the win in a 74-51 decision, while the Lady Vikings secured the win 60-53.

The girls kicked off the night with an exciting game, with the score being tied 28-28 at halftime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In