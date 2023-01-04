On Tuesday night, the St. Mary Vikings hosted the Dawson Springs Panthers in a doubleheader matchup between the boys and girls teams. St. Mary swept the Panthers in this home court affair starting off the New Year right. The Vikings clinched the win in a 74-51 decision, while the Lady Vikings secured the win 60-53.
The girls kicked off the night with an exciting game, with the score being tied 28-28 at halftime.
The Panthers scored 13 points in the third quarter to enter the fourth with a four point lead. The Lady Vikings were able to respond in the final minutes, outscoring Dawson Springs 23-12 to get the win with a final score of 60-53.
Abby Ward led the lady Panthers with a team high 27 points. Kaitlynn Burrus of St. Mary scored 19 to lead the Vikings to their fourth win of the season.
In the boys game, the Vikings jumped out to an early lead, headed into the half up 25-19.
A run after halftime, thanks to multiple back court defensive stops by St. Mary and successful shooting behind the arc, put them up 54-33 with two minutes left in the third quarter.
The Vikings held out during the fourth quarter to claim the victory 74-51. Luke Sims led St. Mary with 23 points, followed by Owen Mikel with 13. Montgomery Johnston led Dawson Springs with 19.
The St. Mary boys improved to 5-9 on the season, and the girls went to 4-8. Dawson Springs boys fell to 5-11 on the season, while the Lady Panthers went to 3-10.
