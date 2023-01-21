A Second District meeting between St. Mary High School and Community Christian Academy took place on Friday night at The Vikings Ship with a boys and girls doubleheader. Similar to their last meeting, St. Mary claimed both games on the night, the Lady Vikings winning 55-21 and the Vikings winning 88-68.
Lady Vikings defeat Lady WarriorsOn Friday evening, the St. Mary Lady Vikings defeated the Community Christian Lady Warriors, 55-21.
The Lady Vikings controlled the entire game and held the lead for start to finish. They opened the game on a 9-0 run and only gave up two points in the first quarter. They carried a 33-12 lead into halftime and continued to push that lead up throughout the second half.
The Lady Vikings used their defense to force turnovers and bad shot attempts on the Lady Warriors, which was big in helping them get out to the big lead early in the game and building upon it throughout the contest.
“On defense, we were getting real aggressive,” Lady Vikings head coach Aseer Scott said. “We were rotating in the right positions.”
Eighth grade guard Mason Clements led the Lady Vikings in scoring with 18 points, Kaitlynn Burrus added in 15 points.
The Lady Warriors leading scorer was Carmella Saxton with nine points.
Even in the commanding win, the Lady Vikings still committed turnovers of their own.
“Some of our turnovers were unforced,” Scott said.
The Lady Vikings will be back in action on Tuesday to play at McCracken County. The Lady Warriors will play on Monday at Joppa-Maple Grove in Joppa, IL.
Vikings win comfortably over Warriors
The Vikings defeated the Warriors 88-68 in the second game of the doubleheader on Friday night.
The game saw a competitive first quarter that ended with the Vikings leading 16-14, but senior Palmer Sims would catch fire from 3-point territory in the second quarter, going 4-of-5 on long range attempts in the quarter. This opened up a 45-31 lead for the Vikings at halftime.
The Vikings would go on to hold a comfortable lead throughout the second half with the lead never being smaller than 15 points.
Sims led the Vikings in scoring with 24 points. Brett Haas had 15 points in the game and Daniel Willett added in 14 points.
As a team, the Vikings made 10 3-pointers.
”The three was big early,” coach Nick Jones said. “We kind of came out sluggish, and Palmer Sims did a heck of a job and he really led us and pushed us forward into that halftime lead.”
After the 14-point first quarter the Warriors could never regain any momentum. Tyson Winsett scored a game high 25 points. The other double figure scorers were Prince Kahnplaye with 16 points, Ahmed Dee with 12 points, and Jamison Smith with 10 points.
Jones said his team did a good job on the defensive end, limiting the impact Warriors’ players Kahnplaye and Smith, who he believes are two of the best players in the region.
The Vikings will play next at McCracken County on Tuesday, while the Warriors next game will be on Monday at Joppa-Maple Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.