Vikings cruise by Tilghman in postseason
As temperatures begin to chill and fall graces West Kentucky with its presence, the postseason starts. The First District kicked off its soccer postseason at Mercy Health Field, with the McCracken County Mustangs hosting the tournament.
The matchup between the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and St. Mary Vikings kicked off as the Vikings quickly took a 3-0 lead within the first 20 minutes of play. The Vikings’ comfortable lead was extended before the half to 4-0, resulting in a 4-2 victory and a ticket to KHSAA regional play.
“It’s a win and well deserved for these guys,” head coach Jesus Espinoza told The Sun. “They’ve improved a lot from the beginning of the season. Having only like 12 players the entire season, it’s pretty hard, but they have pulled through and worked hard for each win.”
At the 24-minute mark, Paducah Tilghman’s Paul McKnight went down to an injury, being carted off by McCracken County’s Athletic Trainer. He later returned to the field to help assist the Blue Tornado.
The Vikings kept their 3-0 lead over PTHS, with senior Cade Fleming and company in complete control going into halftime.
St. Mary added to their lead at the 18-minute mark in the second half, making it 4-0.
However, Tilghman quickly retaliated with junior Myles Middleton scoring the Blue Tornado’s first goal of the night with 13 minutes left to play in the game.
Middleton did not let his team go down without a determined fight.
Middleton scored one last goal to chop St. Mary’s lead in half as the clock ticked down to the two-minute mark, making it 4-2.
Despite Tilghman’s aggressive and passionate attempts, the Blue Tornado could not come back and defeat the Vikings in the First District tournament.
The Vikings will face the McCracken County Mustangs on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., after the girls’ game between Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County at Mercy Health Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.