The St. Mary girls and boys tennis teams had a successful evening Tuesday with both squads getting victories over visiting Lyon County at Noble Park.
The Lady Vikings defeated the Lady Lyons, 7-2. In singles play, St. Mary’s Megan Lorch (8-0 over Madison Russell), Claire Haas (8-1 over Laney Darby), Milleah Smith (8-5 over Zoe Board), Maya Smith (8-2 over Abby Crawford) and Vanessa Becker (8-1 over Anna Yanez) all claimed victories. Katy Ladd (8-3 over Elly Mowers) was the only victor in girls singles play for Lyon County.
In girls doubles, the teams of Hailey Froehlich and Becker (8-2 over Josie Kaminsky and Allie Holt) and Mowers and Milleah Smith (8-1 over Emmy Slaton and Wendy Dong) won for St. Mary. Lyon’s Russell and Darby won 8-2 over Maya Smith and Therese Smith.
The St. Mary boys also defeated their Lyon County counterparts, 3-0. In two singles matches, St. Mary’s Rex Roof (8-0 over Jackson Crawford) and Tate Jennings (8-0 over Dalton Phillips) earned shutout victories. Roof and Jennings also sailed through their doubles match, winning 8-0 over Lyon’s Collin Calhoun and Mason Byasse.
