The St. Mary tennis team was in action on Tuesday for a road matchup at Murray.
The Murray girls won three of their four matches against the Lady Vikings. In singles play, the Lady Tigers’ K’Lee Taylor defeated Maya Smith, 8-0, and Julieanne Schmitz defeated Ava Campbell, 8-4. St. Mary’s singles victory came from Vanessa Becker, who defeated Elina Carvounis, 8-4. In girls doubles, Murray’s Claire Whitaker and Kyra Jones defeated St. Mary’s Smith and Campbell, 8-0.
The boys played just one singles match Tuesday, as St. Mary’s Rex Roof defeated Murray’s Brendan Dahncke, 8-1.
In earlier action, St. Mary faced Marshall County at Noble Park in Paducah on Monday. The Lady Vikings fell 5-4, while the Vikings won 2-0.
In girls singles play, Marshall’s victories came from JC Wells (8-2 over Megan Lorch), Courtney Phillips (8-4 over Claire Haas), Laney Evans (8-5 over Campbell) and Emma Kate Whirley (8-2 over Elly Mowers). The Lady Marshals also scored a doubles win courtesy of the duo of Wells and Phillips, who defeated St. Mary’s Lorch and Haas, 8-5.
The Lady Vikings had their fair share of success, however, with four victories in the match. Hailey Froehlich (8-6 over Kayla Westfall) and Milleah Smith (8-3 over Shelby Spencer) both scored singles wins, while the doubles teams of Campbell and Froehlich (9-7 over Spencer and Westfall) and Miranda Gartner and Becker (8-1 over Evans and Whirley) also recorded victories.
The St. Mary boys swept both of their lone singles and doubles matches against the Marshals. Roof won 8-3 over Jameson Wells in the singles match and paired with Tate Jennings to defeat the team of Wells and Rush Robinson, 8-2, in doubles play.
